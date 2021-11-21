João Candido, the sailor (and embroiderer) who led the revolt against the whip in Brazil

It was an extraordinary pulse that had Rio de Janeiro in suspense for days in 1910. Four Brazilian military ships anchored in Guanabara Bay pointed their cannons against the city, then the capital, after the sailors mutinied, crying “Long live freedom, down with the whip!” The leader of the revolt, João Candido Felisberto, telegraphed an ultimatum to President da Fonseca. The troops wanted the officers to stop treating them as if Navy ships were plantations, as if slavery continued in those ships where the command was always white and the sailors, almost all black. It was one of the biggest naval mutinies, comparable to that of the Potemkin shortly before, in tsarist Russia.

Although it did 22 years that Brazil had become the last country in the Americas to abolish slavery, it was legal and everyday that an undisciplined sailor was flogged on deck. Shortly before dying almost ninety-year-old, João Candido himself left his testimony in a sound recording: “We wanted to combat mistreatment, poor diet and put an end to whipping,” he explained in 1969 in an interview for the Museu da Imagem e do Som.

The Revolt of the Whip began this Monday 22 of November, 111 years. Symbol of the anti-racist struggle, the episode is mentioned in the schools, but the insurrection and the sailor who led it now return to the present day because the Senate wants João Candido to be inscribed in the Book of Heroes and Heroines of the Brazilian People , to the chagrin of the Navy, the most conservative of the three military weapons. But also because two of the embroideries sewn by the Black Admiral, as he baptized him at the time, which made him a celebrity, are on display at the São Paulo Biennial, dedicated in this edition to resistance in times of darkness.

Imprisoned after the revolt, he embroidered for hours. The delicate stitches with which he wrote love or drew a bleeding heart on the canvases exhibited at the Biennale collide with the brutality of the world against which he rose. But, as Silvana Jeah, a historian specialized in the Navy, emphasizes, sewing has always accompanied sailing because there were no women on board, but there were clothes and sails to mend during the voyage. And in the Navy, in addition, there was a lot of insignia to embroider and the uniform must be spotless.

The Brazilian Government capitulated and whiplash was outlawed.

The embroidery ‘Amor’, which the leader of the revolt sewed in prison, exhibited at the current São Paulo Biennial. Lela Beltrão

João Candido was enlisted in the Navy for fifteen years. As he paid poorly and treated worse, no one wanted to enroll, but the truth is that he offered something like a future to former slaves and their children, whom Brazil freed from forced labor without any net. They were left homeless without education or land.

The Navy and her parents – not necessarily in that order – were key to making João Candido aware of the injustice. The military career led this son of slaves to navigate the Amazon and even a good part of the European ports. Knowing the world opened his eyes: “We, who came from Europe, in contact with other navies, could not admit that a man had to take off his shirt to be whipped by another man,” he told the historian who interviewed him for the museum.

In the disorderly account of an old man, he proudly added that they managed to recruit even the elite among the troops: “We had by our side the sailors who learned English and all the secrets of the new ships ”, It said, about those state-of-the-art vessels.

The São Paulo and the Minas Gerais were a national pride. To the humiliation of the authorities, the 3. 000 rebels took the two purchased warships in the UK and two other ships. The hundreds of sailors sent to Newcastle while they were being built met the workers’ demands there. Back and busy, they threatened to bomb the capital if the authorities did not accept their demands, which also included an improvement in the meager pay. They killed several officers and, in the tug of war, fired at the city. Two children were hit by the cannon shots.

Rebel sailors on the deck of the ship ‘São Paulo ‘with a banner that says: “Long live freedom.” Mask / National Digital Library

The Brazilian Navy has always resisted considering him a hero, explains Jeah . Now that the Senate wants to recognize him as a hero of the homeland, the naval high command has reiterated that the Whip Revolt cannot be considered an act of bravery or humanitarianism. He admits that there were errors in all the parties involved, but argues that this does not justify “the exaltation of the actions of the rioters.”

In a story with twists and turns like any good Brazilian mess, the rebels against whipping in the Navy were given amnesties, to later be expelled without regard, honor or pay. And, over time, João Candido and another twenty were imprisoned on the island of Cobras, in the same Guanabara bay where they rebelled. He was one of the few who survived the effluvia of lime from the walls of the cell.

Charismatic and respected by his peers, the sailor leader was an exceptional being, according to specialist Jeah. He led a military insubordination over a labor issue in a time without strikes and with deeply rooted hierarchies, maintained with violence. And he managed to make the authorities see that corporal punishment made no sense in a new republic. “João Candido is a symbol of the labor rights movement and a memory of the post-abolition, which persists, because the descendants of slaves still pay for slavery,” emphasizes the historian.

The end of the revolt on the front page of a Rio daily newspaper in November 1910. Correio da Manhã / National Digital Library

Does 111 years, when João disembarked victorious from the pulse to power he became a celebrity. The Rio de Janeiro press was chasing him to interview him. After being released from prison, he was ostracized. Expelled from the Navy, he made a living by selling fish and thanks to the solidarity of other sailors. His first recognition came in the form of samba. The power took its time, until Lula da Silva and the Workers’ Party came to the Government, highlights the historian.

Since then, João Candido has a statue in the XV square of Rio de Janeiro, a pier that was a slave market and that also houses the palace where Princess Isabel signed, in 1888, the law that abolished slavery. If the current proposal is also approved by the Chamber of Deputies, João Candido will enter the pantheon of heroes. She would join personalities such as the writer Machado de Assis or Anita Garibaldi, the revolutionary who fought with her husband, Giuseppe, in favor of the republic in Brazil and the unification in Italy.

João Candido would be , like so many, an imperfect hero. In that interview with 1969 the former soldier enthusiastically defends the dictatorship then in force in Brazil.

