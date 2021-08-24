Job demand for recruiters in Spain is exploding

Professionals responsible for finding talent and attracting candidates, as well as conducting interviews and hiring employees, verified how demand for their role varies depending on the country’s economic situation and changes that affect the labor market economy. .

As the recovery from the health and economic crises progresses, according to data analyzed by professional social network LinkedIn through June 2021, jobs for talent recruiting professionals have exploded in our country, reaching higher levels for the prepandmicos.

Professionals responsible for finding talent and attracting candidates, as well as conducting interviews and hiring employees, verified how demand for their role varies depending on the country’s economic situation and changes that affect the labor market economy. . Thus, a new LinkedIn study reveals that in June 2021, 8 times more recruiter positions were published compared to the same period as last year, and more than double the 2019 average.

This trend was reflected both in Europe – in particular in Italy and Spain – and in the world. Globally, demand for recruiters fell sharply between February and April 2020, well below 2019 levels, when the first wave of the pandemic hit and many companies slowed down or stopped hiring. . As 2020 wore on and the economy began to recover and see signs of recovery, recruiting jobs increased and hiring re-established, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. So while jobs on LinkedIn have grown this year, jobs targeting recruiting professionals have grown faster than others. Data that reflect, because of the functions they perform, positive indicators of professional hiring in all their sectors.

On the other hand, LinkedIn analyzed the origins and factors that motivate recruiters in Spain to seek new job opportunities. According to the data of the professional social network, the professionals who perform personnel selection functions in Spain come mainly from the departments of human resources, administration and information technology. In addition, LinkedIn has seen a change in their assessment of the priorities they had in mind over the past year. Thus, recruiters around the world are more likely to be worried about job security or company culture, which increased by 21% and 19% respectively. Despite this, work-life balance and compensation remain the most important factors when choosing a new job.

Methodology

Demand for recruiters is based on global data from LinkedIn, especially premium jobs. The Hiring Analysis covers a variety of titles, such as “Recruiter”, “Technical Recruiter” and “Talent Acquisition Specialist” as part of the hiring. To determine from which previous roles recruiters were hired from, the study examines professionals who are currently in a recruiting position and their most recent previous position at another company is taken into account, as shown on their LinkedIn profile. For this analysis, the expressions “pre-pandemic” or “before COVID” indicate the period before April 2020, while “since COVID” or “during the pandemic” includes data from April 2020 to June 2021. It determined April 2020 as the departure date. period because it was the first full month after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020.

