Job opportunities offered by business studies beyond those you already know (if you have digital skills)

Careers linked to the business world continue to be career opportunities with great job opportunities, despite the strength of engineering studies. Especially Business Administration and Management which, according to the X Adecco Infoempleo Report on degrees with the most professional opportunities is the degree that monopolizes the most job offers, the 10, 6% in particular. But he’s not the only one. Among the top five there is also Labor Relations and Human Resources with 3.3% of the offers. María Cantera, Director of the Executive Search Business at Randstad, endorses this idea and adds other careers that enjoy high employability, such as Marketing and Finance and Accounting. “They cover very broad areas and provide their students with essential versatility to function in the company,” he details.

Future professionals who choose these studies will, however, face an environment of businesses in full digital transformation. The way you make decisions, for example, is changing. Now the strategies are defined from the analysis of the huge amount of data generated by their activity. Pablo Cardona, dean of the Faculty of Business and Communication at the International University of La Rioja (UNIR), highlights that information management offers opportunities for companies to improve both their products and their internal functioning.

It is a revolution that affects all areas of the company. This is reflected in the report 2021 Global Marketing Trends (global trends of marketing , in Spanish) from The Adecco Institute, which, after surveying 405 executives of multinational companies, determines that technology has forever changed the face of business, and that training in digital skills linked to the business world will be decisive for business development.

Pablo Cardona, Dean of the Faculty of Business and Communication at the International University of La Rioja (UNIR).

The change is so great, says Cantera, that many of the responsibilities that executives have today will have little to do with those that will be assumed within five years. For this reason, Cardona warns, professionals are needed to lead this transformation. “New talents are required that combine knowledge of the business and new technologies, but it is not easy to find them,” he explains. In fact, the IESE Business School study The Future of Employment and Skills: The Companies’ Perspective concludes, after having interviewed professionals from 53 companies that employ half a million professionals in Spain and three million in the world, of which seven out of ten detect one lack of knowledge in technology and digitization among university graduates.

A digital mindset to run the business

María Cantera affirms that these professionals will need a digital mindset (known as digital mindset , its name in English), which concentrates the five new technological skills necessary for success:

Digital literacy. The ability to understand the technological language and function in virtual environments.

The community cation and online collaboration. The willingness to use digital spaces in order to transmit ideas and work as a team.

The creation of digital content. The ability to understand how information is published in the network and all its multimedia possibilities.

The security of the network. The ability to identify the dangers lurking on the internet.

The resolution of problems in a digital context. The talent to get the most out of technological tools in job performance.

The role of universities to train (digital) professionals

Pablo Cardona believes that the university should lead the training of these professionals and that, therefore, it is vital that study programs incorporate the essential knowledge in this field. It is something, argues the dean, that they are already doing at UNIR. “The ADE career is no longer the one studied in traditional universities, but it is adapted to the current needs of companies.” Nature 100% online at this university, enhances these capabilities in its graduates. “Students learn in a completely digital environment,” he adds.

Eva Asensio, vice dean of the Faculty of Business and Communication of UNIR and director of Academic Innovation of the Grupo Proeduca.

Han Furthermore, degrees that combine both worlds to meet these demands have proliferated, such as Technology and Business, but especially postgraduate degrees specialized in specific areas of the sector, such as Electronic Commerce, Digital Business or Business Intelligence. These latest master’s degrees, explains Eva Asensio, vice dean of the Faculty of Business and Communication of UNIR and director of Academic Innovation of the Proeduca Group, allow us to specialize and respond to those demands of data specialists.

The Master in Business Intelligence is one of the most innovative. It is focused on the training of experts capable of analyzing the information generated by companies. Asensio explains that it is not a programmer profile, but an expert capable of analyzing the data to make decisions in any area of ​​the business and transmit the needs to the IT teams.

An approach to business for generation Z

For young people who have Of course, theirs is the business world, but they have not decided on a sector, the International University of La Rioja (UNIR) has created the To.Do. degree, a novel formula that offers the opportunity to study a first year with various business subjects and decide the degree, between ADE, Finance and Accounting, Human Resources or Marketing, from second. Asensio explains that the methodology is also novel and is designed for today’s young people, belonging to generation Z, accustomed to more active learning and the use of screens. “The classes are very practical and with activities such as case analysis and learning through games, among others,” he completes.