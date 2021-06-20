Jobs at InfoJobs rebound in Catalonia by 21% in May

InfoJobs, Spain’s leading job platform, recorded growth in most professional categories last May, with a total of 39,896 job vacancies for work in Catalonia, 21% more than in April ( 32 932).

In May 2020, 18,683 positions were offered in this region, recording a positive variation from one year to the next (+ 113%). This increase compared to the previous year must be considered taking into account the confinement experienced to control the first wave of infections which brought the economy to a standstill and consequently reduced the publication of offers on the platform. Thus, if we compare the data for this year with that of May 2019, we observe that 67,229 job offers were registered on that date, a decrease of 41%.

The rebound seen in InfoJobs coincides with data released by Social Security and the Ministry of Labor at the national level in May. This month has left a positive result, with job creations and a sharp drop in unemployment caused by the looming summer campaign which has accelerated hiring. The good progress in the fight against the pandemic (decrease in the rate of infection and progress of the vaccination campaign) was also a determining factor for the recovery of employment indicators.

The labor market added 211,923 new Social Security affiliates in May, for a total of 19.26 million employed people, and unemployment continues to fall, registering its largest drop in the historical series with 129,378 unemployed in less. Likewise, the number of professionals affected by ERTE has been reduced by 60,000. Consequently, the data invite optimism as they maintain the recovery curve observed in recent months and suggest an improvement for the next.

Trades, crafts and customer service drove the recovery in May with growth close to 40%

The Commercial and Sales categories, with 12.5% ​​of the total, Purchasing, Logistics and Warehouse (11%), Customer Service (10%) and Trades, Crafts (9.5%) and Customer Service (10%) are those with the most vacancies via InfoJobs in Catalonia during the month of May (43%).

If we analyze the category block that has increased the most this month, Customer Service stands out, with almost 4,400 vacancies and Professions, Arts and Crafts, with 3,779 vacancies, both increased by almost 40%. Next comes Purchasing, Logistics and Warehousing, with 4,324 vacant positions, up 24% from the previous month. For its part, Tourism and Catering, with nearly 1,968 vacant positions, also experienced significant growth. To contextualize, this category has recorded relatively low data in recent months and although its volume has increased considerably, it is still far from the pre-Covid figures it was processing, since in May 2019 it recorded around 6,600 vacant positions (70 % more on this). year).

On the contrary, the professional categories which recorded a similar volume are IT and telecommunications, which with 3,210 vacancies in May decreased slightly (-4%) and Trade and sales, which decreased to 5,002 positions. vacant (-2%).

Finally, the only sector that fell compared to the previous month is that of finance and banking, which with just over 500 vacancies fell by 19%.

#LosProfesionalesMsDemandas in InfoJobs in May

In this month of May in Catalonia, in the ranking of #LosProfesionalesMsDemandados, they lead the telemarketer, the sales representative and the seller. The position of software developer is repeated for another month in this ranking, confirming the consolidation of the ICT sector and the growing demand for specialized professionals.

As for the average number of candidates registered nationally per position offered in May, it was 5.8, 1.1 percentage points lower than in April (6.9). This means that the competition by position is lower than that collected the previous month.

#LosProfesionalesMsDemandados – May 2021

Call Center Sales Representative Salesperson Warehouse Driver Vehicle Delivery Developer Software Pen Manufacturing Industry Employee Office Real Estate Agent Nurse

34% of job offers offered a fixed-term contract and 30% an open-ended contract

Among the vacancies registered in InfoJobs, a total of 13,512 vacancies were published and offered a fixed-term recruitment, which represents 34% of the vacancies reporting the type of contract. In contrast, vacancies with an open-ended contract – 11,771 vacancies accounted for 30% of vacancies on the platform last month.

In May, when it comes to the type of workday to be done, vacancies offering full-time work were predominant, accounting for 65% of the total. 13% of jobs offered part-time.

Madrid, Catalonia, Andalusia and the Valencian Community concentrate 67% of jobs in Spain

The autonomous communities that generated the most jobs in May are Madrid, representing 25% of the total vacancies, followed by Catalonia, which represents 21% of the total, Andalusia (11%) and the Community of Valencia (10%). Specifically, InfoJobs collects a total of 46,738 job vacancies in the Community of Madrid, which has increased by 15% compared to the previous month. They are followed by Catalonia (+ 21%), Andalusia with 20,530 (+ 19%) and Valencia, with 19,115 vacant positions (+ 46%).

