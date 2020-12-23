Joe Biden: Biden will soon get a Twitter account from the US President and the White House, but not a follower

Strong points:

Twitter account of US President and White House Biden team to be deleted upon transfer from Trump Followers of these accounts, will come later for follow-up notification

Joe Biden’s team, who has been elected the new president of the United States, will soon get a Twitter account from the White House and the president. Twitter also held a meeting with the Biden team to hand over the social media account. After which, the team announced that they would get these two accounts before the new president is sworn in on January 20. But before that, Twitter will remove the followers from these two accounts.

Subscribers were not removed at the time of Trump

Biden’s Digital Presidential Election Director Rob Fleherty said in 2016 that Twitter did not remove Fans from then-President Barack Obama’s tenure before turning those two accounts over to Trump’s team. He tweeted that Biden’s new team will have to start both accounts with no followers. While in 2016, the Trump team received all the followers of the Barack Obama era.

These accounts will be handed over to the Biden team

Twitter then released a statement saying that the subscribers for the @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS, @PressSec, @Cecast and @LaCasaBlanca accounts would be removed soon. All of these accounts will be turned over to Biden’s team on January 20. After which, Twitter will give notifications to people who follow those accounts and ask them to follow the Biden team.

Twitter will ask users like this

As Twitter will say in its notification that the account you are following has been archived as @ WhiteHouse45. Would you like to follow the news @WhiteHouse? After which, if the user wishes, they can follow this White House report. Let me tell you that on Tuesday, Rob Fleherty of the Biden team had a conversation with Twitter spokesperson Nicholas Pacilio about the account handover.