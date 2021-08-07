Joe Biden Imran Khan Interviews: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Warns US Against Joe Biden Imran Khan Call

islamabad

After Pakistan’s national security adviser Moeed Yusuf blackmailed America, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also began imparting “knowledge” to America. Qureshi said the United States should give Pakistan the status it deserves. He said America wanted Pakistan to help stop the Taliban in Afghanistan, but Biden has yet to speak to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the matter.

However, Qureshi also told Geo News that Pakistan should be concerned about Biden’s phone call. He said that if America wants to get rid of Pakistan, it will only hurt them. Pakistani Foreign Minister said that such a picture has been presented that there are tensions in relations with Pakistan and America. After threatening America, he also expressed confidence that Pakistan and America would think the same on various issues.

“Pakistan is doing all it can to persuade the Taliban”

Qureshi said America wants stability in Afghanistan and we want the same. America says there can be no military solution to Afghanistan, we say the same. They say that this solution must be done on the basis of a global dialogue, we say the same thing. “Taliban and Afghan leaders should sit down together, discuss and decide on their future,” he said.

Pakistan’s foreign minister said his country was doing everything possible to persuade the Taliban. Earlier, angered by Joe Biden’s reluctance to contact Imran Khan by phone, Pakistan’s national security adviser Moeed Yousuf said Islamabad had other options if US leaders continued to ignore US leaders. country.

Pakistan has other options: Moeed Yousuf

According to the Dawn newspaper, Yusuf said in an interview with the Financial Times in London: “The American president has not spoken to the prime minister about such an important country, about which America itself says that in some cases including Afghanistan, it is very important. “is important. We are not able to understand this signal.” We were told every time that … (on the phone) there would be discussions, either for technical or other reasons. But clearly people don’t believe it. However, he didn’t open up on the options. “If a phone call is a favor, if the security relationship is also about kindness, then Pakistan has other options, ”he said.