Joe Biden Inauguration Live Streaming: How When & Where to Watch US Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Inauguration: When & Where to Watch Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Inauguration

Washington

Newly elected US President Joe Biden is just a day away from taking power in the country. On Wednesday, January 20, he will be sworn in as the 46th president in the nation’s capital, Washington DC. Along with him, Kamla Harris will also be sworn in as the country’s first black woman and vice president. As such, this program is discussed every year, this year the eyes of the whole world are fixed for various reasons. In such a situation, it becomes important to know how this ceremony can be seen in India. Where will the event be held?

The inauguration ceremony for the president in America is called Inauguration. It is held in the US Capitol Building of Parliament located in Washington. The theme for this year is “America United”. Earlier this year, on January 6, the Parliament building was the victim of violence. Parliament has come under attack from supporters of President Donald Trump, who has been criticized around the world. Taking the blame, impeachment was also brought against Trump. How can we see this?

Due to the Corona virus this year, a large number of people will have to watch this ceremony online. It will be held on Wednesday 12:00 p.m. (10:30 p.m. Indian time). It can be seen on all major television networks in America and their social media handles, including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CNN, PBS, Telemundo, Univision, and MSNBC. It can also be seen on the official White House website and on the Biden Industrial Committee YouTube channel.

Due to the corona virus outbreak, this time a large crowd of people will not be able to see this program. Not only that, but security has also been stepped up due to the violence two weeks ago. Due to the possibility of attack in other places in the capital, including the capital, the alert is ongoing and even the roads have been closed. Parliament has been transformed into a fort, what will we see in the program?

Biden and Harris will swear in their respective positions. At the same time, Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez will star in the program while Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem. Biden will address the country. Each year, Ball will air as a show called “Celebrating America” ​​in which Biden and Harris will dance the ball with their partners.

America: Habs seen in crowd of Trump supporters, MP BJP Varun Gandhi raises questions

File photo