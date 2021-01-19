Joe Biden Inauguration Security: Fear of Trump supporters will be in the safety of the bath 5 times as many troops from Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq – Trump supporters fear 25,000 guards are in the hill of the capital for

Washington

New US President Joe Biden and newly elected Vice President Kamala Harris are due to be sworn in on Wednesday. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, security in the US capital was tightened over the weekend amid reports of threats of violence and other threats from armed men. Washington DC has deployed 25,000 security agents, 5 times the total of US troops deployed in Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq.

Over the past few days, US security agencies have received reports that violence could occur ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. Thousands of police and security agencies as well as more than 25,000 members of the National Guard have been deployed here. The large areas around the Capitol Building of the United States Parliament, Pennsylvania Avenue and the White House have been closed to the general public.

Washington DC transformed into an impregnable fortress

Barricades 8 feet high have been installed at these locations. The entire city is on high alert. Washington DC has been transformed into an impregnable fortress. At the same time, the state parliament buildings were also put on alert. Security officials are on full alert to prevent a repeat of the mob attack on the US Parliament on January 6.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bauzer said in a news channel interview: “The police department works closely with federal law enforcement partners and the US military. Ready to face any attack situation. The FBI, in its internal newsletter, feared violence in Washington DC and in parliament buildings in all 50 states.