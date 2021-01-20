joe biden india china pakistan politics: biden administration came with india, strict warning to china-pakistan before oath – joe biden administration came with india strict warning to china and pakistan

Strong points:

China and Pakistan suffered a big setback due to the change of power in America. The Biden administration, which will be sworn in in the United States, has made it clear that the strong American trump card against China, which is eyeing Indian lands in Ladakh, will continue as the administration. At the same time, the Biden administration has also warned Pakistan for Kashmiri terrorists to take action against Lashkar-e-Taiba and other anti-Indian terrorists.

Future (retired) Defense Minister General Lloyd Austin said China had already become a “dominant regional power” and now wanted to become a “world controlling power”. He told US lawmakers this, referring to China’s “intimidating behavior” in the region and around the world. Austin said, “It (China) is already a dominant regional force and I believe its goal now is to become a dominant world power. He is working to compete with us in various fields and to thwart his efforts, the whole government will have to work together reliably.

Austin said, “We will continue to present a strong deterrent capability to China or any offensive.” I will tell them that (assault) is a really bad idea. Regarding China, Austin said China is currently an effective threat because it is on the rise while Russia is a threat, but it is up and down. On the other hand, future US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken identified China as a threat to US national security and expressed concern.

“ China must face the situation of strength ”

Blinken said America should face this challenge “from a position of strength, not a state of weakness.” During a hearing to confirm his nomination to the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Blinken said: “When we look at China, there is no doubt that as a nation it is our interests, the interests of the American people. . Pose a bigger challenge. ‘

He said: “Overall, the adverse conditions are increasing in the current relationship. It’s competitive, but there are still points of cooperation regarding our mutual interest. At a time when we are thinking about how to face China and I think this is reflected in the actions of the committee, we need to face China from a position of strength, not a position of weakness.

Future US Defense Minister warns Pakistan

On the other hand, General Austin also warned Pakistan in gestures of action against anti-Indian terrorists. The future US defense minister said Pakistan had made a positive contribution to the peace process in Afghanistan. Pakistan has taken action against the anti-Indian terrorist groups Lashkar and Jaish-e-Mohammad, but they are incomplete. Austin said: “During my tenure I will pressure Pakistan not to allow its land to be used as a haven for terrorists.”

