Joe Biden Indian Immigrants American Citizenship: Joe Biden will give Indians 5 lakh from day one, that’s a big step – Joe Biden Good news for Indians living in offers us a citizenship path for immigrants

The newly elected President of America, who will deliver the good news to Indians as soon as Biden takes over, plans to introduce an immigration bill on the first day of his administration, in which the provision of citizenship to a 10 crore lakh people living without legal status in the country

The newly elected President of the United States, who has endured a long power battle with Donald Trump, will deliver big news to Indians on day one as soon as Biden takes over. Joe Biden plans to introduce an immigration bill on the first day of his administration. In this there will be a provision to give citizenship for eight years to a 10 crore lakh people living without legal status in the country. It is estimated that about 5 lakh people are of Indian descent.

This immigration bill would run counter to the stricter immigration policies of the outgoing Trump administration. An official with knowledge of the bill said, on condition of keeping his identity confidential, the bill could be introduced after Biden was sworn in on Wednesday. As a Democratic presidential candidate, Biden called Trump’s immigration decision a “ severe attack ” on American values.

Promise to legalize 1.1 million illegal migrants

Biden said he would “make up for the loss.” Under this bill, the backgrounds of people living without legal status in the United States will be reviewed until January 1, 2021 and if they meet the tax and meet other basic requirements, then the five-year passage temporary legal status for them. Go paving or they get a green card. After that, they can get citizenship for three more years.

Biden is likely to take swift action to reverse Trump’s immigration measures, including banning the arrival of people from many Muslim countries. Biden said he would work with Congress to improve the visa system, H1-B visas, to allow visa holders to change jobs. Indian workers can benefit greatly. Biden has promised to legalize 1.1 million illegal migrants, according to his manifesto, 500,000 of them are Indians.