joe biden on american indians: big statement from jo biden, swati mohan, kamla harris … indians are causing a sensation in america

Washington

US President Joe Biden, who has so far given 55 people of Indian descent a place in his administration, said the Native American people are causing a stir across America. President Biden’s gesture was for Indians to join the US administration on such a large scale. During his nearly 50-day reign, Biden classified at least 55 people of Indian descent.

From Biden’s speechwriter to NASA, Indians are causing a stir. Now people of Indian descent are present in almost all parts of the government. Biden said: “People of Indian descent dominate the country.” You (Swati Mohan), my vice president Kamala Haris, Vinay Reddy, who wrote my speech, dominate all. Biden made the statement during a conversation with scientists at NASA.

Swati Mohan is an Indo-American scientist and announced her successful landing during NASA’s Mars mission. Biden on Thursday congratulated the NASA team for successfully launching the rover to the planet’s surface as part of the Mars mission, and said he had “worked to build the nation’s confidence” at a moment when the corona virus epidemic the image of the leading country in the field of science has been damaged.

NASA made history last month when it successfully landed a six-wheeled rover on the surface of Mars. Biden spoke to the leadership of the space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory team via video conference and welcomed the incident of the “ Perseverance Rover ” landing on the surface of Mars on March 18. February. “ Perseverance ” is the largest modern rover sent by NASA and the ninth spacecraft to have successfully landed on the surface of Mars since the 1970s.

In search of the possibility of living on the planet, the vehicle traveled 300 million kilometers in about seven months. Biden told the NASA team, “This is a much bigger moment than Perseverance landing on the surface of Mars.” This is the will of the Americans and you have done the job of restoring it. Last month, Biden saw the Perseverance televised incident land on Mars and asked acting NASA administrator Steve Jursky to thank the team associated with Perseverance on his behalf. Biden said he wanted to speak directly to the team personally who deserved the credit.