Joe Biden on China: Joe Biden became president of China, winged China, criticized Trump’s policies – US corrects mistakes in aggressive policies under Donald Trump administration, China says

Beijing

China’s wings came out as soon as Biden became America’s new president. During his first contact with the Biden administration, he spoke fiercely about American politics. China has made it clear to the United States that it should immediately reform aggressive policies against Beijing during Trump’s tenure. China has also said Taiwan is the most important and sensitive issue in its relationship with the United States.

Trump has taken many tough steps on China

During his tenure, Trump had acted aggressively on all issues of US-China relations. These issues include trade wars, challenging China’s contested South China Sea claim, its continued threats to Taiwan, the detention of Uygar Muslims in Xinjiang, calling the Corona virus a “ Chinese virus. ”

US Secretary of State meets with Chinese diplomat

New U.S. Foreign Minister Antoine Blinken and senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi, in a phone conversation on Saturday, discussed issues that would shape relations between the world’s two major economies over the next four years. Blinken told Yang that the Biden administration will hold China responsible for the abuse of the international system. He raised the issue of human rights violations with Yang in Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong and Myanmar.

China has strictly put its side

The Chinese diplomat said the two sides should respect the other’s fundamental interests and alternatives to the political system. Yang, a member of the ruling Communist Party of China Politburo and bureau chief of the CPC Foreign Affairs Committee, made clear reference to the harsh policies adopted by the Trump administration toward China that the United States should rectify the mistakes made at the time. He said the United States should work for advancing relations with China without any conflict or conflict in the spirit of mutual respect and cooperation.

China is tough on Taiwan, America is too categorical

The state-run Xinhua News Agency quoted Yang as saying that Taiwan is a very important and sensitive issue in Sino-US relations. Yang urged the United States to play a constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the controversial Asia-Pacific region linked to the South China Sea. Blinken and Yang had different opinions about the military coup in Myanmar. While Blinken condemned the military coup in Myanmar and warned of sanctions against the military government, Yang said the international community should create a suitable external environment for a fair resolution of the Myanmar issue.