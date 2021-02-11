Joe Biden on China: US President Joe Biden talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Taiwan and human rights violations: US President Joe Biden talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Washington

US President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He greeted the Chinese president for the first time on the occasion of the Chinese New Year. Along with this, China has also come under increasing aggression. He raised the issue of China’s economic policies, human rights violations and threats in Taiwan.

‘Obvious concern’

Biden tweeted: “I spoke to President Xi Jinping today and wished the Chinese people a Lunar New Year.” I also expressed concern about China’s economic policies, human rights violations and threats against Taiwan. I told them that when the Americans benefit, I will work with China.

America supports Taiwan

A few days ago, China bluntly told the United States that it must immediately reform aggressive policies against Beijing during Donald Trump’s tenure. China has also said Taiwan is the most important and sensitive issue in its relationship with the United States. Indeed, China asserts its occupation of Taiwan and continues to send its fighters into its airspace while Taiwan enjoys the support of the United States. The US Navy is increasing its presence in the South China Sea.

U.S. presence hits China

Taiwanese President Sai Ing-wen recently said his country’s relations with the United States remained strong amid changes in the US administration. The president said on Tuesday that China was sending large numbers of military planes into southwest Taiwan airspace, but U.S. military support remained intact. At the same time, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the US practice in the South China Sea was not conducive to regional peace and stability.