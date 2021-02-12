Joe Biden on H-1B Work Visa: White House Says President Biden is Clear on Restoring Compassionate Order in Immigration System – H1B Visa Holders American Indians will have a good time day, what Biden trusts

Washinton

The President’s White House office said on Thursday that US President Joe Biden was very clear on “ restoring compassion and order ” to the country’s immigration system. Not only that, the executive orders signed by Biden in this regard over the past few weeks are just the beginning. Other measures will be taken.

A White House spokesman said: “The executive orders that have been signed so far are just the beginning.” The spokesperson said: “President Biden is very clear on restoring compassion and order to the immigration system and reforming the divisive, inhuman and immoral policies of the past four years.” We will be reviewing it in the weeks and months to come.

A group of Indo-Americans advocating influential immigration had urged the Biden administration not to grant H1B work visas to anyone born in India until the discriminatory policy on green cards or permanent legal residence is abolished. No The spokesperson answered a question on this matter.

The H-1B visa is a nonimmigrant visa that allows U.S. businesses to hire experienced professionals. Explain that the registration process for the H-1B visa application for the next fiscal year will begin on March 9 and that the successful participants in the computerized draw will be notified by March 31. A federal agency announced this.

The notification from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) comes a day after the Biden administration announced it would maintain the traditional lottery system of issuing work visas to foreign professionals. USCIS has announced that initial registration for the H-1B visa for fiscal 2022 will begin at noon on March 9 and last until the afternoon of March 25. The agency said that if it has received a sufficient number of registrations by March 25, it will send the notification of those selected by March 31 by randomly selecting the registration.