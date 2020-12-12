Joe Biden Paris Climate Accord: On Day One of My Term, Paris Climate Agreement Will Join United States: Joe Biden – Joe Biden Says We Will Join Paris Climate Accord On Day One of his presidency

Washington

Joe Biden, who will become president of the United States, expressed his determination on Saturday that the United States will join the Paris climate agreement on the first day of his term as president. The historic agreement to reduce global temperatures lasted five years today. A separate study reported that there had been a 12% reduction in carbon emissions in the United States due to the Kovid lockdown.

America was released in 2015

The United States officially withdrew its support for the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change on November 4 of this year. The move was announced by President Donald Trump in 2017. Trump has repeatedly criticized the deal, calling it financially damaging and saying that by 2025 the country could suffer 2.5 million jobs. He also said that other big countries like China and India, issuing this, have free passes.

“ 100 days summit with world leaders ”

Biden said: “The United States will join the Paris Agreement in my tenure as President and I will immediately begin working with my counterparts around the world, including the leaders of the great superpowers in the first 100 days of my tenure as President. than climate summit, including organization.

Climate change has dropped this year

In 2020, due to the corona virus outbreak, the world has gained a big advantage. Indeed, this year saw the biggest drop in greenhouse gas emissions. Emissions during COVID-19 were reduced by 2.4 billion tonnes in 2020 due to the lockdown and travel restrictions. Global emissions are said to be 34 gigatonnes, down 7% from 2019. Britain saw the biggest drop of 13%.