joe biden pm modi quad china: Joe Biden-PM Modi’s first speech in tough message to China, Dragon plea not approved – PM modi first speaks to US President Joe Biden referring to strong quad message to the China

US President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time since taking office. Meanwhile, the two leaders sent a strong message to the Chinese dragon, showing the majesty of the South China Sea, emphasizing free movement and freedom of movement in the Indo-Pacific region. Not only that, Biden and PM Modi announced that the Quad will support regional integrity and a strong regional structure in the Indo-Pacific region. Joe Biden is believed to be referring to China’s military mobilization in eastern Ladakh.

Analysts believe that in the very first conversation with the Prime Minister of India, US President Joe Biden made his intentions clear by emphasizing Quad. The Quad is an organization that China is under strain and has repeatedly threatened India to pull away. At the same time, the edict is that India must stay away from the Quad and follow its policy of non-alignment. However, India is firm on its intentions and is preparing to strengthen the Quad in order to give an appropriate response to China’s deception.

Confrontation in Ladakh: the “ mahagathbandhan ” is being made against China, now Dragon will no longer be able to do arbitrariness

The four countries included in the QUAD framework could soon hold their first meeting

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) framework includes India, the United States, Japan and Australia and is also being discussed in the United Kingdom. Canada has also shown a positive attitude towards this organization. At the same time, many countries in Southeast Asia facing Chinese aggression like Vietnam can also join this organization. PM Modi and Joe Biden put the emphasis on Quad when the four countries included in the QUAD framework are likely to hold their first meeting soon.

According to the Japan Times, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan described Quad as the foundation on which the United States will build its Indo-Pacific policy. The paper quoted the source as saying the American had suggested the rest of the countries meet online. During this meeting, the truth of the “free and open Indo-Pacific” will be discussed. This move is significant given China’s growing military presence in the region.

According to the Japan Times report, foreign ministers from the four countries of the quadrupled framework first met in New York in 2019, then met in Tokyo last year amid the corona virus outbreak. . At the meeting held in October, then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized China. He accused China of using economic power to dominate its neighboring South Asian countries.

What happened to Joe Biden and PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US President Joe Biden on the phone and wished him success. PM Modi gave information about it by tweeting. Considering the relationship between India and America, this conversation is considered very important. Since Biden won the election, there has been constant speculation about whether India and the United States have a relationship with President Biden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “He spoke to Joe Biden and wished him success.” We discussed regional issues, shared priorities. We also agreed to strengthen our cooperation against climate change ”. Prime Minister Modi further stated that President Joe Biden and I are committed to an international rules-based system. We look forward to strengthening our strategic partnership for peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Know what the quad is

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quadrilateral) started in 2007. However, it began in 2004–2005 when India reached out in the wake of the tsunami that hit many countries in Southeast Asia. Four Quad countries include the United States, Japan, Australia and India. In March, the Quad also had a meeting regarding the corona virus. For the first time, in New Zealand, D. Korea and Vietnam have also joined.