Joe Biden swearing-in ceremony: photos from Joe Biden’s dedication ceremony: photos from Jo Biden’s swearing-in ceremony

Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States. He is the country’s second Catholic president. With him became Vice President Kamala Harris whose mother was of Indian descent. Held outside the Capitol Building of Parliament in the capital, Washington DC, the event has been seen around the world. This ceremony was special in many ways. Many stories have been composed here and the foundations have been laid for writing a new future. See in photos, moments from Biden’s swearing-in ceremony that will be remembered in history.

Kamala Harris continues to make history

Kamala Harris, who became the first female vice president of the United States, has created many stories. She is the first black woman to hold such a position in the US administration and has become its vice president. Harris, the undisclosed symbol of the black community, also conveyed important messages through her attire during the ceremony. He is said to have paid tribute to Shirley Chishom, the first African-American to run for president, wearing a purple dress. The designs that draw her dress are also black.

Corona faded enthusiasm

The crowd outside the Capitol during the swearing-in ceremony is historic in itself. However, this time there was silence due to the corona virus. Ordinary people were not allowed to attend. The Corona virus has been the biggest hit in America and Corona has been affected by around 25 million people worldwide. The biggest challenge for Biden will be controlling him.

A glimpse of solidarity

The unity that President Joe Biden underscored in his first speech was also seen during the swearing-in ceremony. Sonia Sotomayor, who was sworn in to Kamala Harris, is the country’s first Hispanic Supreme Court judge. He was appointed in 2009 by then President Barack Obama. Not only that, 22-year-old Amanda Gorman also conveyed a message of courage in the program. She read poetry at the Gormon Library of Congress, Boston’s Symphony Hall, and the Observation of the Empire Estate Building.

Clinton, Bush and Obama have arrived

Former Presidents George Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton participated in the program. She was joined by former First Ladies Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton. The peculiarity is that even though Trump decided not to attend, former Vice President Mike Pence has reached the point.

Lady Gaga-Jennifer Lopez

The national anthem was sung by Gray Lady Gaga, Oscar winner and Grammy Award winner, during the swearing-in ceremony. He also openly supported Biden during the election campaign. He even shared the election phase with Biden a day before the vote. Hollywood actor and singer Jennifer Lopez also starred.

Donald Trump not included

Former US President Donald Trump did not attend the swearing-in ceremony. This happened 150 years later when the former president made such a decision. Trump also failed to name Biden while wishing for the new administration, which has shown its bitterness. He also promised his supporters to come back “in one form or another” on the move.