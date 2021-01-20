Joe Biden to take oath as 46th President of the United States today: Joe Biden to take oath of 46th President

Strong points:

Today, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to Biden on the West Front of the Capitol at 12 p.m. local time. In other words, according to Indian time, this swearing-in ceremony will take place at 10:30 p.m. It is the traditional oath-taking place where more than 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be deployed to safety.

The swearing-in ceremony will be broadcast live on all major US channels including ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, PBS. If you want, you can watch it by going to https://bideninaugural.org/watch/ or you can watch this swearing-in ceremony live on Amazon Prime.

The place was converted into a fort due to violent protests by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump. Biden (78) will be sworn in with his family’s 127-year-old Bible. Meanwhile, his wife Jill Biden will hold the Bible in her hands. Biden, who will become the longest-serving president in U.S. history, will make his first address to the nation as president immediately after taking office. The historic speech is being prepared by Vinay Reddy, an American citizen of Indian descent, which will be based on unity and harmony.

Harris (56) will make history by becoming the first woman, the first black and the first South Asian American vice-president. He will be sworn in by Judge Sonia Sotomare, the first Latin member of the Supreme Court. Sotomare swore Biden in 2013 as vice president. She will take the oath of two Bibles, one with Regina Shelton, a close family friend, and the other with the country’s first African-American Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall. The transfer of power this year will be remembered for its controversies.

The process normally started after the election, but began weeks after incumbent President Donald Trump rejected the November 3 election result. Trump has said he will not attend the swearing-in. The swearing-in ceremony will begin at around 11 a.m. during which singer-dancer Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem and Amanda Gorman will read a special poem written for the occasion. Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez will also perform during this time.

