Joe Biden vs Donald Trump Net Worth: Even After Becoming President Of The United States, He Is Far Behind Donald Trump Who Is Behind

Strong points:

Biden became the 46th President of the United States after a resounding victory in the electoral melee. Biden had to fight a long battle to become the ruler of the most powerful country in the world. Even after becoming president, Biden would be left behind by Trump, who was from the middle class in Washington.

Joe Biden became the country’s 46th president on Wednesday after scoring a landslide victory in the US election riot. He was sworn in with Vice President Kamala Harris. Joe Biden had to fight a long battle with his predecessor, President Donald Trump, to decide how to become the leader of the most powerful country in the world. However, even after becoming president, Joe Biden, who belongs to the “ middle class ”, will lag behind billionaire Donald Trump in terms of assets.

Born on November 20, 1942, Joe Biden has only $ 9 million in assets. Jill Biden, wife of Joe Biden, is a teacher. Biden’s main sources of income are book transactions and his speech fees. Joe Biden has two $ 4 million homes in Delver. They have cash and investments of around $ 4 million. In addition, they receive a federal pension of $ 1 million.

As soon as he became president, Biden, who started giving citizenship to 5 lakh Indians

Starting in 1979 with an annual salary of $ 42,500

Biden started in the Senate in 1979 with an annual salary of $ 42,500. Now, after becoming President, he will receive 4 lakh or Rs 2,94,19,440. Besides the salary, the American president also receives 17 different allowances. They also receive $ 50,000 (Rs. 3,677,430) as annual expenses, $ 100,000 (Rs. 7,354,860) tax-free as travel expenses and $ 19,000 (Rs. 1,397,423) as entertainment allowance. Apart from that, the current and the former president also receive health and safety insurance, wardrobe budget.

On the other hand, Donald Trump is far ahead of Joe Biden in terms of money. According to Forbes, Donald Trump’s total assets are approximately US $ 3.1 billion. Trump is a businessman and his strengths are spread all over the world, including India. If we are talking about Biden’s life then it has been full of struggles and challenges. Speaking of personal life, Joe Biden has suffered a lot. Shortly after their election to the Senate in 1972, his wife Nealia and daughter Naomi died in a car crash, while their sons Hunter and Beau were seriously injured.

Speech by US President Joe Biden: Joe Biden’s First Message on Becoming President – Make America ‘One’ Again

Biden’s oldest son, Bu, died of brain cancer

Biden raised his two sons with the help of his sister and family. However, 5 years after the death of the first wife Nilea, Biden married Jill. Jill and Biden have a daughter named Ashley, who was born in 1981. In 2015, Biden’s eldest son, Bue, died of brain cancer at the age of 46. Speaking of Biden’s youngest son, Hunter, his career as a lawyer and lobbyist has been the target of corruption allegations.

Speaking of Biden’s political career, Biden, 77, has served as a senator six times. It is not that he achieved this success on his first attempt. Biden had failed in the presidential race in 1988 and 2008. Biden, a Delaware veteran, made his biggest breakthrough when he managed to win a presidential race in the South Carolina Democratic Party primary on February 29, beating all its rivals. Biden, who spent five decades in Washington, was a face well known to the American public having served as vice president twice during the tenure of then-President Barack Obama.

Become the most powerful person through suffering

It makes wrestling history that Biden is a leader who has secured the title of the most powerful person in the world through many issues. Joe Biden, Joseph Robin Biden Jr., was born in 1942 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He moved to Delaware as a child. Joe Biden worked as a lawyer for a few days before entering politics. He was the fifth-youngest United States Senator in history and the longest-serving Senator from Delaware.

Joe Biden far behind Donald Trump in terms of ownership