Joe Biden Wife: Jill Biden 70th Birthday With Bike Ride Joe Biden Video: Joe Biden Celebrates His Wife Jill Biden’s 70th Birthday By Riding A Bike

Washington

US President Joe Biden celebrates his wife Jill Biden’s 70th birthday by riding a bicycle. Biden was already excited about his wife’s first birthday after becoming president. He chose his home state, Delaware, to celebrate this celebration. Where, Joe Biden, 78, and his wife Jill Biden, now 70, cycled under Secret Service protection at Cape Henlopen State Park near Delaware Beach.

Fans wish Jill

During it, hundreds of Joe Biden supporters were also in attendance at the park, who also wished Jill Biden a happy birthday. Video of this incident is also shared on social media. Where the First Lady of America thanked in response to fans’ birthday wishes. They also sang Happy Birthday to Jill Biden.

Joe and Jill Biden celebrate their birthdays alone

During this 8.4 kilometer cycle, fans have gathered everywhere to wish Jill Biden a happy birthday. After cycling, Joe Biden and Jill moved to Biden Beach House. Jill Biden spokeswoman Michael Larosa said the US president is preparing to celebrate his wife’s birthday in private. No member of his family or friends will be involved in this.

Biden’s first leave since becoming president

This is Joe Biden’s first vacation trip since becoming President of the United States. The couple will return to the White House on Friday after celebrating their anniversary. Longtime community college English teacher Jill Biden recently finished teaching an online course at Northern Virginia Community College.

Biden made two marriages

Biden has been married twice. He married for the first time on August 27, 1966 to Nelia Hunter, a student at Siliacus University. Their wedding ceremony took place at a Catholic church in Schenetales, New York. Joe Biden had three children from this marriage. On December 18, 1972, Biden’s wife and their ex-daughter died in a road accident in Delaware. Biden married Jill Tracy Jacobs, now known as Jill Biden, in 1977 after the death of his first wife.