Joe Biden’s 2021 BC Inauguration Asteroid

Washington

Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden will be sworn in as president today after scoring a landslide victory in the US election. Joe Biden’s tenure will be a heavenly event. The American asteroid shaped like a “Statue of Liberty” passes very close to the earth today. The name of this asteroid is 2021 BC. It is approximately 93 meters wide.

According to the US space agency NASA, this asteroid will approach the moon today. However, there is no possibility of danger from this. This asteroid is approximately 93 meters high and is similar in size to the Statue of Liberty. This asteroid will pass at a speed of about 29,000 miles per hour. It can come up to 6.40,000 miles from the earth. NASA has warned of this asteroid.

Be aware that the swearing-in ceremony of new US President Joe Biden will be very different from the swearing-in ceremony of previous presidents. It will follow social distancing due to Corona virus infection and many artists will be making their presence felt via digital medium. Actor Christopher Jackson, who won his acting debut in the film “Hamilton,” will make a digital appearance and showcase his presence at this festival of American democracy.

Jackson said, “I am grateful to be present at this ceremony.” This time the swearing-in ceremony has been reduced in size following the Corona virus outbreak and security threats, but despite this, the list of attendees includes Lady Gaga performing in the western part of the Capitol (US Parliament). Will sing the national anthem and will be accompanied by Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks.

Several programs are officially hosted in the United States during the swearing-in ceremony and many top performers will perform on the 90-minute “Celebrating America” program in this series. Miranda will contribute to the classical singing program and will be accompanied by musicians such as Bruce Springsteen, Lawn Legend, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighter, Justin Timberlake and Bon Jovi. The swearing-in committee ensured that the ceremony included American and prominent celebrities and their inspiring stories.