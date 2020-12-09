Joe Biden’s Coronavirus Vaccination: Joe Biden pledged to immunize 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of his tenure – US Joe Biden pledged to immunize 100 million Americans over the past First 100 days of his term

Washington

Newly-elected US President Joe Biden has said that in the first 100 days of his tenure he will make it mandatory for everyone to wear masks. It will also ensure that 100 million people get vaccinated and reopen most schools. He assured the American public that his team of experts would provide better health care and rejuvenate the economy.

In the United States, approximately 15 million Americans have been infected with the Corona virus so far, of which 2.86,000 have died. There are 6.82 crores of Kovid-19 cases worldwide and more than 1.5 million people have died from this outbreak. Announcing his National Health Team, Biden told the Trump administration that after talks with Pfizer and Moderna, he would now take steps to purchase their supplements and work faster to increase vaccine production in the United States and in the United States. the world.

‘Returning children to school is a national priority’

Biden said on Tuesday: ‘It can be done. If this happens, my team will be able to immunize at least 10 million people in the first 100 days of my tenure. Returning children to school should also be a national priority. He said: ‘If Congress provides the money we need for the safety of students, teachers and staff, if the state and the city take concrete public health action that we are all following, then my team will try to ensure that Most schools will be open within the first 100 days of my tenure. ‘

Biden said that in the first 100 days of his tenure there were three important goals – to make masks mandatory, vaccinations and reopen schools. The newly elected President gave Javier Becerra the Minister of Health and Human Services, Dr Vivek Murthy, the Minister of India, his Surgeon General, Dr Anthony Fauci as the President’s Chief Medical Advisor on Kovid -19, Dr Rochelle Valensky, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Dr Marcella Nunez Smith as chair of the Kovid-19 Equity Working Group.

“ The new government will have three main priorities ”

Introducing his team to tackle the outbreak, Biden said in Delaware on Tuesday that the new government would initially have the top three priorities. He called on the American public to wear masks for the next 100 days to prevent the corona virus from spreading. He said it was made mandatory in federal offices and public transport services. Biden also pledged to distribute the vaccine to 100 million Americans over the same period. The newly elected president said he hoped that within the first 100 days of his term in office the virus would be brought under control so that “most schools” could be reopened.