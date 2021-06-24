John McAfee: John McAfee apparently committed suicide in Spanish custody

Madrid

John McAfee, the creator of the famous computer antivirus software, committed suicide in a Spanish prison. On the same day, a Spanish court authorized his extradition to the United States for tax evasion. It is feared that McPhee committed suicide after being upset by the decision of this court. Spain’s Catalan Justice Ministry reported that John McPhee, 75, was found dead in his cell at Bryans 2 prison in Barcelona on Wednesday afternoon.

McAfee wanted in US for tax evasion

Spanish authorities said a preliminary investigation had suggested his death was clearly a suicide. McAfee is a wanted criminal in the United States for tax evasion. After the approval of the Spanish court, he is expected to face charges under US law. If he had been found guilty, he could have been jailed for 30 years.

The lawyer confirms his suicide

His lawyer, Javier Villalba, explained that McPhee still had the option to appeal his sentence, but he could not stay in prison any longer. Villalba alleged that his death was the result of a cruel system that had no reason to keep this man in prison for so long. His lawyer also confirmed that McPhee committed suicide by hanging himself in his prison cell.

Arrested in October of last year

McPhee was arrested in October 2020. He has since been imprisoned in Spain. McPhee has also been accused of killing his American neighbor in Belize. However, this claim could not be proven in court. Shortly after his arrest last year, McPhee tweeted that if he died by suspected suicide in prison, he would be charged with conspiracy.