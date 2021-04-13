johnson and johnson coronavirus vaccine: blood clot of johnson and johnson coronavirus vaccine: blood clots of johnson and johnson corona virus vaccine

Washington

The United States has recommended a temporary ban on Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Kovid-19 vaccine to investigate reports of blood clotting. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a joint statement Tuesday that they were investigating reports of blood clotting and platelet counts in six women within days of vaccination.

The statement says that more than 68 lakh doses of this vaccine have been administered in the United States. The J&J vaccine trial was conducted on three continents. 85.9% protection against serious illness has been found in the United States, 81.7% in South Africa and 87.6% in Brazil where new variants of the virus have been discovered, which is of concern.

The trial only saw 2.3% of serious side effects. For this, proteins are transported around the body with the help of an adenovirus, which produces an immune response.