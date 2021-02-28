johnson and johnson vaccine approved: johnson and johnson coronavirus vaccine approved in United States: johnson and johnson vaccine approved against corona virus in america

Strong points:

The third Corona virus vaccine in the United States will be approved. Jonson & Johnson’s single dose vaccine. Vaccination Continues Among Fast-Spreading Washington Viral Variants

The third vaccine has now been approved in the United States after Moderna and Pfizer. The Food and Drug Administration approved the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine on Saturday. The J&J vaccine works with one dose instead of two. More than half a million people have died in the United States from the corona virus and to speed up the vaccination they were eagerly awaiting a vaccine that had enough of a single dose.

Waiting for faster vaccination

The FDA panel unanimously approved the vaccine and said the vaccine has been shown to be effective in reducing the likelihood of serious illness, hospitalization and death. This gave rise to security in the body. Expectations of a boom in immunization programs have increased with the availability of a third vaccine. It is believed that now all adults in the country can be vaccinated.

Non-serious side effects

The J&J vaccine trial was conducted on three continents. In the United States, 85.9% protection was found against serious illnesses, 81.7% in South Africa and 87.6% in Brazil. The peculiarity is that new variants of the virus have been discovered in these countries, which have become of concern. These variants are more contagious than before. The trial only saw 2.3% of serious side effects. For this, proteins are transported around the body with the help of an adenovirus, which produces an immune response.

Current estimates are that up to 100 million doses could be available by the end of June, but J&J speculated that 30-4 million doses could be available immediately at the start of this month. President Joe Biden described the FDA approval as encouraging news for the United States.