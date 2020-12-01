Join an international network with prestigious advisers from the Woman Forward Foundation

The Woman Forward Foundation is hosting a Networking with Renowned Advisors on Day 2, where you can virtually meet advisers from other countries, especially Americans who want to know how Spanish councils work.

The event is part of the international meetings between advisers organized by the foundation as a representative of the Spanish chapter of the American campaign 2020WOB, to facilitate the incorporation of women into the boards of directors.

You can address your questions to the advisor of your choice, depending on their profile, in connection with the subjects that interest you: how did you arrive at your first advice, which should be prioritized to be part of a council; What tips do you think companies are basically looking for today … and any topic that interests you.

The goal is for each guest to leave the event with “specific directions for action,” as well as an understanding of the process on how a professional can best prepare to sit on boards or help others do so. .

The expert panel will be as follows:

– Lourdes Garzn: director of Mujerhoy

– Malli Gero: Co-Founder, Vice-Chair of the Board and Senior Advisor of 2020 Women on Boards.

– Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire: CEO of Berkhemer Clayton has retained Executive Search and CEO of 2020 Women on Boards.

– Agns Noguera: CEO, CEO of Libertas 7, owner director of Adolfo Domnguez.

– Angels Roqueta: partner at Compas Private Equity & Compas Professional Expertise, director at Bank Degroff and Petercam Spain SAU.

– Enrique Snchez de Len: Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ezentis and Managing Director of APD.

– Gina Diez Barroso: President and CEO of Grupo Diarq.

– Ins Juste: Chairman of Laboratorios Juste, Vice-Chairman of the CEOE and of the Board of Directors of the Adecco Foundation, Independent Director of Renta 4.

– Maite Aranzbal: Independent Director of three companies: Adolfo Domnguez (Madrid), Credicorp (NY) and Banco de Crdito del Peru (Lima)

– Maria Luisa Garca: president of the Andalusian Association of Business Angel Networks. Innwelt Investments & ScaleUp partner.

– Sara Bieger: Managing partner at AltoPartners Executive Search – Spain, president and member of the board of directors of the Franco-Spanish Chamber of Commerce and Industry, director at AXXA Seguros Generales.

– Mirian Izquierdo: President of the Woman Forward Foundation, CEO of Comerciando Global, patron of the Independent Foundation and civil society Now and honorary patron of the Funddatec Foundation.

