Join health and wellness at work with WellWo

WellWo was created with the aim of improving the health of companies and their employees so that they achieve 360 ​​well-being. How do you do it? Set up and adapt to the company the health platform dedicated to the three essential pillars of overall health: physical, emotional and nutritional health. In addition, there is the fourth pillar, that of environmental health, as a corporate solution to support the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) department.

The WellWo project impacts employees through a series of tools that will help them integrate healthy habits into their lives, both at work and outside. In this way, the company will help them take care of themselves and improve their health and well-being. The result is healthier, happier and more engaged employees. But the benefit is also for the company: it improves the working environment, productivity results, reduces absenteeism and improves the image of the company.

They are presented as an online service, responsive and available in several languages. These are essential requirements so that there are no restrictions on use for employees, regardless of where they are, what device they use or what language they speak.

The service performs an engagement exercise for employees and their families, as they can use it both in and out of work context and the healthy platform adapts to the look of the company. Therefore, the user perceives the audiovisual content as an internal development of the company itself which serves and cares for its team, strengthening the links.

WellWo is available to all companies who want to take the plunge and become a company that takes care of its workers and implement the healthy platform and well-being at work so that, all, promote the health of their workers through physical activity and take care of their nutritional and emotional health.

About WellWo: Founded in 2019, based at the Roca Umbert Audiovisual Center in Granollers, Barcelona. Its mission is to help other companies improve the well-being of their employees, by reducing absenteeism and increasing productivity.

Request a FREE DEMO on WellWo Occupational Health Services and become a healthy business.

