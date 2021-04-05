Jordan King Abdullah: Who is Prince Hamzah Bin Hussein, Why the King of Jordan Abdullah II has placed the prince under house arrest

Strong points:

King Abdullah accuses his own half-brother of trying to overthrow Prince Hamza bin Hussain, 19 people arrested, USA, Saudi Arabia and Egypt openly support King of Jordan, your interests

Within the Jordanian royal family there is once again a fierce battle for power. King Abdullah II has imprisoned his own half-brother Prince Hamza bin Hussain in the house for attempted coup. At the same time, the United States, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have come out in favor of King Abdullah, with their own interests. Jordan is a predominantly Sunni country, which has as close ties to the United States as it does to Saudi Arabia.

Prince Hamza under house arrest

Jordan has claimed that former Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein has been under house arrest. Hamza made allegations of corruption, political incompetence and harassment in the country in a five-minute video sent to the BBC. He also categorically denied any involvement in a plot against the government or King Abdullah.

Prince accused of coup in Jordan

The Jordanian government on Saturday arrested 19 people as well as the former minister and a member of the royal family, citing the security and stability of the country. Police and military say these people were trying to destabilize the country in collaboration with foreign security agencies. Jordan is generally considered the most stable country among Arab countries, but the latest developments have also surprised experts who monitor the region.

Arrested for criticizing King Abdullah

In the five-minute video shared through his lawyer, he said that this morning the head of the Jordanian armed forces met with me. In which he informed me that I was not allowed to go out of the house and interact with people. Because the meetings I attended or what I wrote on social media criticized the government or the king.

Who is Prince Hamza bin Hussain?

Prince Hamza bin Hussein is the eldest son of Queen Noor, the fourth wife of former King Hussein of Jordan. Queen Noor was an American citizen. Prince Hamza is considered the most favored child of King Hussein. The king publicly called Prince Hamza a solace in his eyes. Prince Hamza studied at the Royal Military Academy in Great Britain and Harvard in the United States. He also served in the Jordanian army for a long time. In 1999, Hamza was awarded the title of Crown Prince of Jordan.

A ruckus broke out in Jordan’s royal family, with former Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein under house arrest for coup

Hamza was isolated after the death of King Hussain.

After the death of King Hussein in 1999, Prince Hamza became the King of Jordan. However, he has been described as less experienced than the current King Abdullah. This is why Prince Hamza was unable to become King of Jordan when he was the first choice of the public and the former King. The incident had intensified tensions between King Abdullah and Crown Prince Hamza.

Crown Prince returned from Hamza in 2004

In 2004, King Abdullah suddenly removed the title of Crown Prince from Prince Hamza bin Hussain from his son. This caused the biggest blow to then-Queen Krini Noor, who wanted to see Prince Hamza as the country’s next king. Hamza is still very popular in Jordan today. People here still see the image of King Hussain in them.

King Abdullah supported the United States and Saudi Arabia

The United States, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, among Jordan’s traditional allies, have openly announced their support for King Abdullah. Most Sunni-dominated countries, including Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, have for many years formed alliances against Shia-dominated Iran. Jordan also has a close relationship with the United States, during the war in Iraq and in the operation against the Islamic State, Jordan openly aided the United States. US State Department spokesman Ned Price said King Abdullah is a major US partner and has our full support.