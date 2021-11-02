jordi-bascompte:-“there-is-no-'hand'-behind-life;-it's-almost-inevitable-when-the-right-conditions-are-in-place-“

The biologist Jordi Bascompte, Professor of Ecology at the University of Zurich (Switzerland). Inma Flores

The biologist Jordi Bascompte, born in Olot (Girona) 54 years ago, received on November 9 the most important ecology award in his homeland and named after his most significant teacher: Ramón Margalef, who died in 2004. From him he learned to observe nature from a general perspective based on physics. With that look, he formulated the theory of networks that make up the architecture of biodiversity, the interactions between species that generate mutualistic relationships. These, which the Catalan scientist based at the University of Zurich (Switzerland) brings to all facets of life, were absent in the theory of ecological communities, focused on competition and predation. However, Bascompte has shown that these relationships are fundamental for life, for the coexistence of species and in the processes of ecological communities.

Question. Margalef believed in the baroque of nature. What does it mean?

Answer . Margalef had a number of themes that she returned to over and over again almost obsessively and this is one of them. Essentially, it is his way of reflecting on the fact that there are far more species in the wild than would be necessary if we focus only on criteria of functionality. For example, with a plant species, a herbivore and a decomposer, there would be enough to cycle nutrients in an ecosystem. Thus, he saw that diversity was gratuitous in some way because it was unnecessary. Nature accumulates relics, structures that remain even when the reason for their existence has disappeared.

P. How would you define mutualistic networks?

R . The relationships of mutual dependence between plants and their pollinators, for example, form complex networks of interdependencies, what we call the web of life. Our work has contributed to introducing such mutually beneficial interactions into community ecology, which had focused on interspecies competition and predation as the great pillars. These mutualistic networks play a very important role for the coexistence of species and the robustness of ecological communities and, therefore, can be understood as the architecture of biodiversity. Understanding the structure of these networks allows us to know to what extent they will be more or less robust. For example, what happens when a species becomes extinct? Does it affect only a few species or does it generate a domino effect that will spread to the entire ecosystem?

P . Should we also learn in other areas that a mutualistic interaction is much more effective?

R. If we look at the history of life from a broad perspective, we see that some of the great evolutionary milestones, such as the appearance of the eukaryotic cell from cells simpler, as ancestors of today’s bacteria, is an example of symbiosis. Social insects, instead of living in isolation, decide to do it together and that is a very great evolutionary advantage: they can colonize new areas and find new sources of food. The great qualitative leaps, the great advances, have come from cooperation. And not only in ecology, but beyond. I think we have a lot to learn from the creative role of cooperation and the interdependence of many systems. For example, the type of systemic approach to risk is equally relevant for financial systems. When the great economic crisis struck, it caught many people a bit of surprise because they knew very little about the dependence between large financial institutions.

Q. If life arises from a symbiotic relationship between cells, could its existence be expected on other planets?

R. The phenomenon of life, in reality, is nothing absolutely inexplicable. On the contrary, it is one more example of the type of processes of self-organization, of spontaneous order formation, that is observed in physical systems far from thermodynamic equilibrium. Life is almost inevitable when the right surrounding conditions are in place. Therefore, it is very likely that, given the large number of planets with the right conditions, the answer is yes. The important thing, from my point of view, is to understand that there is no discontinuity between life and physics, but, on the contrary, life is one more example of a fairly robust self-organization process and that leads me to think that there is most likely life on other planets. This would also be supported by the fact that life appeared relatively early on Earth after it had cooled. The question is whether it would be the same as the one we see here or would it be very different. It took almost half the history of life until more complex forms appeared, such as the eukaryotic cell.

P . So is life chemical or physical?

R . I would say both. Chemistry provides the basic building blocks. If there is no matter, there is no life. But it is the physics of systems far from equilibrium that favors the spontaneous emergence of order, which Kauffman calls order for free . This type of order is free and that is in line with what we were talking about about the baroque of nature. This diversity is not something very expensive, but it is generated spontaneously given the basic laws of thermodynamics. Once you remove a system from equilibrium, you allow that cascade of bifurcations to take place, that order from fluctuations. I would put the emphasis on physics, because, although the basic bricks are needed to build something, philosophically, I find it much more interesting to reflect on the process that generates the appearance of order.

P . Isn’t there a hand behind?

R. Absolutely not. The hand behind, as wrote in his day Richard Dawkins, is that of The blind watchmaker of natural selection operating on the product of self-organization. The hand behind is on those few basic laws of nature. Margalef talked about how there were very few rules and almost all of them were of the forbidden type. Life has been very efficient exploring the rest.

Q. ¿ Are we doomed to extinction?

A. It depends on the attitude of the human being as a species, the type of decisions we make, and that is something difficult to foresee from ecology because, it involves also to sociology, to forms of governance, and so on. What we do know is that there are points of no return. To explain them, I always use the paradigmatic example of a lake in which more and more nutrients are added. At first, the lake seems unperturbed, it is capable of absorbing this disturbance. But there comes a time when that stability is broken and then the system is attracted to an alternative state that would be the eutrophic state, the polluted lake, where there are very few species dominated by a few algae that consume all the oxygen and make the water very cloudy. There are no intermediate ways. Having a lake in good condition or eutrophic will depend on the human attitude. The type of knowledge that we are developing allows us to understand what is the mechanism that is going to take from one state to another, how close we are to those points of no return and what we should do to avoid crossing them. After that moment, it will be very difficult to reverse it: it is not enough to clean the lake to the values ​​in which the transition occurred because now the system is attracted to that new state. Science allows us to understand very well the nature of change and, through that understanding, to build more resilient systems. That’s what science offers and, from there, you have to make informed decisions.

P. He was a research professor at the Doñana Biological Station (CSIC) . Why did you quit?

R . There are several levels from which to answer this question. On the one hand, academic mobility is the norm and represents a way to continue growing. On the other hand, as a family, we thought it would be a good decision for the education of our children, who right now speak several languages ​​on a daily basis. But the ultimate reason was my dissatisfaction with the Spanish scientific system. The CSIC has many good things and great researchers. But it represents a totally inoperative system for developing competitive science. To begin with, it is a pathology that his presidency is a political position of trust. To continue, its level of bureaucracy is enormous, which leads to invest a lot of time and effort in surreal tasks, for example, when it comes to hiring people. Public investigation in Spain is embedded in a civil service system, which is very positive for ensuring equal opportunities in the public offer of employment in Correos. But this scheme does not work for science, which is a very dynamic company that needs a lot of flexibility; you need to choose good people wherever you are. But, to hire someone, you have enormous difficulties if that person is not from Spain or does not have a validated title or if it is from another scientific field. It is an obstacle course that involves the loss of opportunities. At some point I thought that one day I should write a surreal novel that would be a continuation of The process by Kafka. Its protagonist [Gregorio Samsa] could be a researcher at the CSIC, because some of the situations are particularly surreal. I arrived from California at an exciting time, because there were signs that things were improving, that there was an honest attempt to support science, but the economic crisis came and that crisis was used to increase control over science, which meant a sad setback. There came a time when I did not want to work in a place where, to try to do science at the highest level, one was forced to do so many stupid things.

