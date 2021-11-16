Jordi Cervós i Navarro, teacher of neuropathologists and rector

The researcher and academic Jordi Cervós i Navarro.

Jordi Cervós i Navarro (1930 – 2021), first rector of the International University of Catalonia ( UIC Barcelona), died on Sunday at 91 years old. He studied Medicine at the universities of Barcelona and Zaragoza, and in 1952 he moved to Germany, where he specialized in Neuropathology. He obtained a doctorate in Medicine with an extraordinary prize and began a fruitful research career that led him to discover the existence of nerves in the arterioles. He is remembered as the father of brain microcirculation.

In his 19 years of stay in Germany, Jordi Cervós was vice president of the Free University of Berlin, professor of Neuropathology at the same university, as well as president of the German Society of Neuropathology and Neuroanatomy. During this time, he united his passion for medicine with a generous dedication to his disciples. His department was a point of reference for numerous Spanish researchers who wanted to train in neurology and neurophysiology, and Cervós made his academic work compatible with the selfless help of these young professors. It was thus he was the teacher of several generations of neuropathologists. Throughout his academic career he was appointed doctor honoris causa from seven universities in Spain, Greece, Germany , Japan and Russia. He was awarded the Grand Cross of Civil Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Grand Cross of the Civil Order Alfonso X el Sabio, and the Creu de Sant Jordi.

In 1997, the promoters of the International University of Catalonia offered him to be the first rector. Cervós, who longed for his land and felt indebted to it, accepted this assignment, which he held until 2001, when he became director of International Relations until 2007. He organized and promoted scientific research, gave the institution a strong internationality and laid the foundations for the creation of its most beloved faculty: that of Medicine and Health Sciences. In recent years, he began to experience the symptoms of a neuropathology that he knew very well: Parkinson’s. His religious convictions led him to accept death long before meeting it. The covid – 19 ended the life of this egregious and generous man.