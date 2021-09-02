Jorge Calvio and Aurea Benito, appointed first vice-president and second vice-president of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors

Jorge Calvio and Aurea Benito, appointed first vice-president and second vice-president of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors

The AEDRH Board of Directors appointed Jorge Calvio, Global Director of Human Resources, Organization, Services and Real Estate, Allfunds Bank, Senior Vice President and Aurea Benito, Director of Human Resources ISDIN, second vice-president of the Spanish Association of HR Directors.

Jorge Calvio, born in Madrid, married and father of 1 son, global director of human resources, organization, services and real estate at Allfunds Bank, has a background in labor relations from UC3M, studies in pharmacy and a third cycle in human resources from INSEAD.

Aurea Benito graduated in psychology from the University of Barcelona, ​​where she has been teaching for 10 years. With a master’s degree in human resources management from EADA.

He is currently Corporate HR Director of ISDIN and his professional goal is to contribute to the growth of the company through the growth of people.

The Board of Directors of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors is made up of the following members:

PRESIDENT:

Jess Torres Mateos, Human Resources Director of Food Delivery Brands

VICE-PRESIDENTS:

Jorge Calvio Prez, Global Director of Human Resources, Organization, Services and Real Estate at Allfunds Bank Aurea BenitoLian, Director of Human Resources of ISDIN

TREASURER:

Joaqun Bau Fernndez, Director of Human Resources for BMW Group Spain and Portugal.

GENERAL SECRETARY:

Mayte Gmez Tarrio, Director of Human Resources at Electrolux Iberia.

VOWELS:

Alberto Ogando Garca, Chief People & Organization Officer at Generali Seguros Mara Snchez Sanz, Director of People, Quality and CSR at IFEMA Miguel Charneco Garrido, CHRO at Arvato SupplyChainSolutions Diego Garca de Vinuesa, Senior Director of People Southern Europe & USA at NH HOTELS GROUP Charo Garca Gonzlez, Director Grupo Ballesol’s HR Director Cristina SauraTerrer, HR Director at Plasbel Pilar Guitin Gonzlez, HR Director at SavetheChildren Ana Lpez Seisdedos, HR Director at HomeServeEspaa Olga Figuerola Gimenez-Coral, Regional HR Director at UrgoMedical

The Association has around 900 associates and is the only one in Spain composed exclusively of those in charge of the management of people in their organizations. It was created in 2012 to promote and develop the function of human resources management.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric