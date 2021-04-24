Jorge Javier Vázquez covers Gabilondo in PSOE campaign act in Vallecas

Presenter Jorge Javier Vázquez supported PSOE candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, during his campaign event in the Plaza de la Constitución, known as Red Square, in Puente de Vallecas, well that he did not take the word during the act.

Vázquez, who sat next to Gabilondo, showed his support for the candidate, who was also supported by Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska; the Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto; the Director General of the Civil Guard, María Gámez and the Deputy Secretary General of the PSOE, Adriana Lastra.

Although he did not intervene at the event, Jorge Javier Vázquez said on Twitter that in these elections they are voting between “democracy or fascism”, and that in his case he will vote for Gabilondo.

Further, he stated that “there is no possible equidistance,” a few words that Gabilondo also used to criticize Vox’s position regarding the death threats against Iglesias: “When they threaten your life and that of your family, violence in the abstract, criminals are doomed. There is no equidistance. There is no hiding place. It is a matter of life and death, “he said. PSOE candidate in this regard.

Jorge Javier Vázquez has already shown his support for Gabilondo on numerous occasions. Precisely, a few days ago, he declared on his Twitter profile that he would vote for the PSOE candidate for the presidency of the Community because he believes in “his Madrid” and because from May 4, he wants to live “in a Community in which peace prevails and not those fears saved from the most recalcitrant Francoist imagination”.