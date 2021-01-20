After more than fifteen years in the company and two years as vice-president of the Home & Distribution division

Schneider Electric, leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced the appointment of Jos Luis Cabezas as the new Vice President of Human Resources of Schneider Electric.

A graduate in Telecommunications Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia, Jos Luis began his career at Schneider Electric in 2003 in Spain as a Project Manager. Later, he held various positions of responsibility in the electrical sector which allowed him to acquire extensive experience in the residential sector. Jos Luis Cabezas takes up his post after two years as Vice-President of the Home & Distribution division, a position in which he helped the company develop its digital transformation strategy by bringing solutions to homes that promote sustainability and connected home.

“We have two big challenges on the table as a company to help Iberian companies accelerate digital transformation and work towards making the future sustainable and green. Faced with these challenges, the role of people is even more strategic, we must develop the best talents and tackle new ways of working and communicating, ”said Jos Luis Cabezas, new vice president of human resources at Schneider Electric. “This new reality must be managed from a vision of ecosystems and with leadership styles imbued with humility, values ​​and strongly committed to the management of diverse teams, a culture of high performance, innovation and l ‘lifelong learning. “

With a strong industrial presence in the Iberian zone, as well as several centers of innovation and excellence in digitization and sustainable development solutions, Schneider Electric has been rewarded several times for its human resources policy, highlighting, among other things , the Randstad, Expansin and Employment awards, FIDEM and, this year, Actualidad Econmica placed it in the fifth best company to work for in Spain. The company, one of the pioneers in terms of inclusion and diversity policies, is this year for the second consecutive year among the 50 most diversified companies in the world, according to the ranking produced annually by the Financial Times.

