Jos Manuel Aguirre is the new director of institutional relations of the AIS group

The Spanish multinational AIS Group, a consulting firm specializing in Artificial Intelligence and Business, has strengthened its general management by incorporating Jos Manuel Aguirre as Institutional Relations.

Aguirre, doctor of economics from the University of Buenos Aires, headed the commercial area of ​​the AIS group for almost 20 years.

At the head of the Institutional Relations Department, his mission is to strengthen the company’s links with the various multilateral institutions (World Bank, African Development Bank, IDB, etc.) as one of the pillars of the growth of AIS Group for the next few years. years. In addition, manage relationships with partners around the world and be an institutional spokesperson for the Directorate.

