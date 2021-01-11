LETTER SIZE

Jos Vicente de los Mozos, Group Manager for Spain and Portugal at Renault

BY RRHH Digital, 4:42 p.m. – January 11, 2021



Renault has appointed Jos Vicente de los Mozos to head the group in Spain and Portugal with the aim of improving the company’s positioning in these two countries by creating synergies.

According to the French automotive consortium, De los Mozos will be in charge of creating a country committee that will encompass the various activities carried out by Renault in the Iberian Peninsula.

The Spanish executive is also global manufacturing director and a member of the diamond consortium steering committee. In addition, his role as Chairman of Renault Spain is evolving into that of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

A graduate in aeronautical engineering from the Polytechnic University of Madrid, De los Mozos began his career at Renault Espaa in 1978 as part of the engineering team at the Valladolid bodywork and assembly plant.

After holding various management positions, in 2012 he was appointed President of Renault in Spain and in 2013, Director of Manufacturing and Logistics of the Renault group and member of the company’s Executive Committee. In Spain, De los Mozos is also president of the Spanish Association of Manufacturers of Cars and Trucks (Anfac) since 2018 and of Ifema.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital

SEND YOUR COMMENT