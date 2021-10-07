José Luis Garci: “I would have liked to win a World Cup more than win the Oscar”
José Luis Garci (Madrid, 77 years) introduces himself as a former film director to some fans that stop him on the street. Enter Rafa, a restaurant on Calle Narváez in Madrid, his neighborhood. “When I became known they called me the boy from Narváez. Then Butragueño, who lived here, became famous and took the title from me, “he says. They just put two implants in his teeth, so he asks for soft: salad, scallops and steak tartare. “The worst thing is that injection of anesthesia in the gums, it’s like in the Nazi movies.” In the three hours of conversation, for Garci everything happens “like in the movies.” Every story, every detail, every waiter: everything has a correspondence in this or that movie, everything happened to this or that character. To drink, ask for a dry martini, “which is what I always drank here with David Gistau ”, he says in reference to the journalist and writer who died in 2020. Garci is the godfather of Gistau’s youngest son, whom he became a member of Atlético de Madrid as soon as he was born to vaccinate him against his father’s Madrid fanism. He considered the poet and columnist Manolo Alcántara, who died in 2019 as an older brother. And that same year Garci lost his grandson, from 15 years, for bone cancer. The following year the boy’s father, Garci’s son-in-law, died. Oscar Winner in 1983 by Start over, take a sip of dry martini and urges some croquettes “so that this does not fall on an empty stomach.”
Question. What do you do with sadness?
Answer. Nothing, what the hell are you going to do. When you get to this age and you open the newspaper, and you see some messing with others that it seems that their lives are going away … They are going to die on one side and the other, what difference does it make.
P. Do you open the newspaper?
R . In Guadalmina I think I am the only one who buys the paper newspaper. Every day: Mark, Ace, El Mundo and Abc. On the beach, when I was walking, nobody read the newspaper, not a book. Maybe they were doing it with their cell phone, I don’t know. It is another time. Neither better nor worse, different.
P. You have never had a computer, internet, or mobile phone.
R. No car. When I wanted a car it was at 18 years and did not give me to have it, and when I already gave to have it, what I wanted was a driver, and it did not arrive [ríe].
P. But it’s not particularly nostalgic.
R. That “everything was better before” speech … Before you had 20 years, that’s what happens. I am in favor of what comes. At the time, the video seemed like milk to me. That at three in the morning you can’t sleep and put on The man who killed Liberty Valance, anyway. It is an impressive invention. And now in the subway, bored, you can put yourself on the phone Thirst for evil. Who is against that.
P. I don’t know if it is mostly used to see Thirst for evil.
R. Let them use it as they please, that is why it is yours. Look, people make a big mistake when they say “in my time.” What times? Your times are these, or have you already died and have not told us? Say “years ago.” Not “your times.” Whatever comes, bless it. If I were born later I would still be tattooed or have a pirsin on my face.
P. Tattooed?
R. Some sequence of Casablanca, I don’t know [se parte de risa].
P. You have once said that it makes sense to be conservative when you preserve the best.
R. When I was studying at the institute, our professor Alberto Sánchez entered, who told us about Cervantes and the Quixote. He would arrive and we would all get up. “Sit down,” it said. He taught and we learned. There was no such thing as “we are all the same”, what the hell are we all going to be the same if this man is telling us some things about Quixote that we didn’t even dream of. “We are all the same and there is no need to get up, the teacher is a colleague.” No, look: you have to respect this guy who knows more than you, and also teaches you.
P. His mother.
R.
He had a heart murmur, he had to stop working and after me he had no more children, I was the only one. At home we were not believers, we did not go to mass. But my mother was from the Jesús de Medinaceli. And despite being ill, on the first Friday of March she stayed up all night. Why it belonged to Jesús de Medinaceli I have no idea. One year, and this is the great mystery of my life, my mother put on a habit and was with him for twelve months. We never knew why. After many years, when she had already died, I asked my father: “But did you have an affair with another, and she found out and offered a sacrifice or something, or was I sick and she promised Jesus something of Medinaceli? ”. But my father was as lost as I was.
Q. A year with the habit and they never knew why?
R. Well, the habit was nice. It had a golden cord and such. The secret was taken to the grave. When he died, my father and I talked about it a lot. Life is full of those things. It’s okay to be like this.
P. His father.
R. He was a painter. Buero Vallejo called him the last cubist. Manuel García Meana. He had made some posters for the Communist Party in the year 1935. At the end of the war they put him in jail, but they released him after two days because he had not done anything. He came from Gijón to Madrid. A friend of his ran the hairdressing salon at the Palace hotel and put him in it without my father knowing anything about the trade. And it lasted until the razor haircut became fashionable, and then my father said: “We have come this far, I cannot kill anyone.”
P. Did he look like you?
R. Nothing. He was a gentleman , as Alcantara called him. Slim, blue eyes, with incredible humor. I dedicated to start over. He found out at the premiere in Gijón: he froze. My parents were what is now called pop, popular culture. I went with them to the Prado and my father spoke to me, in front of Las Meninas, of “the convalescent light.” We went to the bullring, to Campo del Gas, to Chamartín, to the Metropolitano …
P. You joined Atlético de Madrid.
R. My father took out my Madrid and Atleti children’s membership card. I was already shooting for Atleti. I remember that game that ended 2-1 in which Di Stéfano scored – I think offside – an anthological high heel goal, from behind. Year 1954. We left the stadium with those torrents of people, many motorcycles and trucks full of people shouting: “To Diego de León! To Antón Martín!” I was sad. And my father told me: “No, Jose, you have lived a historic moment. When you are older you will say: I saw that goal. The result will be the least, you will have seen that goal ”. That sense is what I had as a kid. Who was going to tell me then that I was going to meet Di Stéfano, that we were going to present a program at Estudio Estadio, that would be in my house …
P. Watch football every day, any game. Like the cinema, although not just any movie.
R. I liked football more than movies. And I would have liked to be a soccer world champion more than win an Oscar. Oscar have it many. My friend Gil Parrondo had two, for example. But being a world champion, that has to be an awesome thing.
P. The Atleti.
R. This year Madrid is beginning to have the luck. I have bet that he wins the Champions League. But I have seen Atleti lose a lot, which is film noir, film noir. It has to do with fatalism, with a strange despair. And it has something difficult to define. I know that for all their clubs they are special, but Atleti is rare; the team from the capital, but with a strange component. That field I had before, the Metropolitan, which was like going to the Bronx.
P. Was your father athletic?
R. No, my father was from Sporting. I never saw him scream in the stadium: not a referee, not a player, not a president. I don’t either. In my life I have screamed in the field.
P. Not even the goal?
R. The goal yes, but it is not that I become hysterical with that thing about throwing you on the ground. Among other reasons because if you are from Atleti you are thinking that they will tie you right away, or that the referee is going to whistle any nonsense. In Atleti nothing is ever celebrated at all until the end.
Q. Are you antimadridista?
R. Antimadridista never. How can I not love Madrid, if I have seen Di Stéfano debut. What happens is that since I was a child I was always from Atleti.
P. Why?
R. Maybe because of the color. At that time of black and white, Atleti was blue, it was red. The whites – Valencia, Sevilla, Madrid – were bound at the time.
P. Start working at 16 years.
R . When I finished high school my father told me: “Boy, you have to go down”. He put me on the recommendation of the Iberian Bank. Won 1. 316, 10 pesetas. He delivered a thousand pelas at home. 316, 10 for me. And every day of my life I would leave the bank at seven in the afternoon and go to the Gran Vía to enter the Palacio de la Música, the Avenida, the Coliseo, the Lope de Vega. All theaters, wow.
P. And when he returned from the military, he arranged the bank with Taurus Ediciones.
R. In the military I met in the same company, same battalion and same rank with Martín Ferrand and Forges. We were there when a huge guy comes in and says, “I’m the captain. This is my office. Not even God enters here. If God wants to enter, he has to knock on the door, I will say ‘Who is it?’, And he will say: ‘I am God’, and I will decide whether to enter or not ”. Year 66. How that must be in the year 45.
P.
In Taurus he approaches the cinema, where he begins with José Luis Dibildos.
R. And I start to meet amazing people, like the director of Taurus Manolo García Pavón. Or Manolo el Pollero, who was the milk. He has a poem about the Child Jesus that is like Lope de Vega: “And when as a child, with the other children, / you played. / Did you know or didn’t you know / that you were the Child Jesus? ”. And Eladio Caballero, with whom I worked at Taurus! And Federico Muelas, who got up and gave speeches. The uncle was talking non-stop. They made him a poem that ran a lot in Madrid that said: “In the Belén portal, / Federico Muelas speaks. / When he finishes speaking, / the shepherds are grandmothers ”. And there was one who put out many books of poems, I don’t remember the name, put it Antonio Gómez: “Damn, / said the postman. / Another book by Antonio Gómez, / and we are on the second of January ”.
P. Let’s talk about movies.
R. Cinema?
P. This movie theater is so big!
R. How great is the cinema is a program that was made thanks to the PSOE. When the PP came to the government, it removed it. I didn’t say anything when it was given to me and I didn’t say anything when it was taken from me. The PP himself gave it back to me, and when the PSOE arrived they took it away from me. Well okay, man. Nothing to say.
P. But how big it is, really.
R.
I have been fortunate to see it in its splendor, over the years 50, the golden age. When people queued, he got up in the morning on Sundays to get tickets at four and seven. Then came television, which was another faith. And they started to blend well. And now the tablets, the mobile. We will always need to be told stories. That old thing of a guy who comes from an unknown country, you say to him ‘Sit here and tell us’ …
P. You have also been lucky enough to make movies. But he introduces himself as a former director.
R. The truth is that I would like to continue making films, not writing books. But there is no way, and besides, I am not among my favorite directors either. I’ve done some good movies, but masterpieces? Not even dreaming about it. A masterpiece is Plácido by Berlanga, a masterpiece is Tristana from Buñuel.
P. In which movie of yours are there more of you?
R. In Merry-go-round c. 1950. But they are things that are done unconsciously. I’ve never done auteur cinema, that’s the truth
P. What is auteur cinema?
R. A cinema that is signed by a man and makes a big “a film by…” and has not even written the script. Those are Nouvelle vague things. “A film of …”, but what about, have you done the music, the photography? Didn’t anyone but you make the movie?
P. He says he likes soccer better, but that twinkle in his eyes just has when he talks about movies.
R. For me the cinema has always been a spare life. Since I was a child. There’s your life, okay. But then you see a movie and you sublimate everything, and you think “that girl in the movie would be happier with me, I would treat her better” [ríe]. It is so. Good movies are real, real. Sacristán, my dear friend Pepe, fainted watching Sabú being tortured on the screen. His father picked it up from the ground. I was once watching at the cinema Revolt in Tahiti with some kids in front of me . At the end, a boat would come out, cannonade the coast, and one of the boys said to the other: “Cover me, I’m going to piss.” And he ran crouching out of the room, uncle. That is the cinema. The cinema was a religion. And Hollywood was an independent state that ruled the world for a long time. All the dreams on the planet were made there.
P. He publishes almost two books a year, the last Deborah (Notorius), which is an old conversation of yours with Deborah Kerr, and Bad Movies (Notorius). And a book is about to come out on Gone with the Wind.
R. Gone with the Wind was the event of a generation. People came to Madrid on weekends to see her. It was so long that they let them pass it without NO-DO. The music, the color. I saw the beginning when I was eleven years old hidden behind curtains in the cinema until my father found me. I told him: “The color is more beautiful than the rainbow.” “Come on Jose, you’ll see it when you’re older,” he replied. It ages so well because it’s classic. And that beginning of Margaret Mitchell’s book: “Scarlet O’Hara was not pretty, but men realized it when they were already in love.”
P. The journalist Arturo Lezcano has just published an impressive chronicle, Madrid, 1983 (KO Books), which has some pages dedicated to Crack and its social importance.
R. The crack is a work of collapse, something that it is already between the end of the dictatorship and the beginning of democracy. And out of that world comes a guy who says: I don’t care if it smells like shit, but I like it when they tell the truth.
P.
The scratch crack, his last film, did not obtain a nomination at the Goya Awards.R. Of the cracks is the one I like the most. Was the Academy fair? It does not matter. For them it did not exist. You don’t have to worry about those things. I have never been spiteful, I will not be now. If someone messes with me, I pay and tip. I’m not interested in being in conflict with anyone, it’s not worth it.
José Luis Garci , the man that all restaurant patrons recognize when they pass his table, has given an account of food and drink. Order a scoop of vanilla for dessert and a coffee. He is passionate about boxing. And it is part of a cult radio program, Midnight Cowboys (EsRadio) together Luis Herrero, Eduardo Torres-Dulce and Luis Alberto de Cuenca. During the conversation he quotes movies and sequences jumping from one to another with childish happiness. You and I, Desert Centaurs, Waterloo Bridge, Madison Bridges, Lifeless Days. “Lifeless Days is about Scott Fitzgerald and Sheila Graham. The ending is incredible. He is with the folios of The last tycoon, his novel. He sees her, everything is fine, everything is in order, everything is clean, he has stopped drinking, it was a wonderful day outside. And he says, ‘I’m the kind of person who likes success. There are people who need a failure from time to time to wake up. I do not’. Then it collapses and dies. Life, friend ”. “What classic did you see recently?” He asks suddenly. “The night moves.” “Ah, Night Moves. Arthur Penn. And that dialogue:
– Where were you when Kennedy was killed?
– What Kennedy?
– Any Kennedy.
P. Believes in God?
R.
I would like, because if that were the case, I would think that Madrid is the winner of the European Cup against Eintracht in heaven playing against Brazil that won the World 58. See Cassius Clay vs. Joe Louis! But what is that? That is heaven. That is why it would be worth believing in God.
P. But no?
R.
Now that I am approaching the extension: there is nothing. As there was nothing before it was born. Or there is mercy, mystery. One day I was with Severo Ochoa in the bar of the Reconquista hotel in Oviedo. We talk about cinema. The talk went on, and he told me: “Get off the hook, we are physics and chemistry.” I said to him: “And that drop of dry vermouth that they have put in our martini and that has revolutionized gin, and it is no longer gin?” We are physics and chemistry, and a blob of mystery that we will never understand. Like when with music you approach something that you cannot define. I listen to the second movement of the Seventh symphony by Beethoven and… Have you ever had the feeling that there is something near you that you do not know what it is? It has nothing to do with religion. We have made religion, we have invented all that. The Bible has been written by dozens and dozens of writers, it is a science fiction book precious. But no one has come from death. Ulysses, the only one.
P. There is no paradise, therefore.
R. Those people who say that later a better and happier world will come. Damn, well go, what are you waiting for if your mortgage is going to be taken from you here. Ah, but nobody is leaving! Where are you going.
Q. Where would you like to go?
R. At the moment to my house. Watson used to say to Sherlock Holmes in the Billy Wilder film: “I’m leaving, I’m late.” And Holmes answers a charming phrase: “We are never late, we are always early.”