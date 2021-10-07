José Luis Garci: “I would have liked to win a World Cup more than win the Oscar”

Jose Luis Garci, at the entrance of the old newspaper ‘Pueblo’ in Madrid’s Calle de Narváez.

José Luis Garci (Madrid, 77 years) introduces himself as a former film director to some fans that stop him on the street. Enter Rafa, a restaurant on Calle Narváez in Madrid, his neighborhood. “When I became known they called me the boy from Narváez. Then Butragueño, who lived here, became famous and took the title from me, “he says. They just put two implants in his teeth, so he asks for soft: salad, scallops and steak tartare. “The worst thing is that injection of anesthesia in the gums, it’s like in the Nazi movies.” In the three hours of conversation, for Garci everything happens “like in the movies.” Every story, every detail, every waiter: everything has a correspondence in this or that movie, everything happened to this or that character. To drink, ask for a dry martini, “which is what I always drank here with David Gistau ”, he says in reference to the journalist and writer who died in 2020. Garci is the godfather of Gistau’s youngest son, whom he became a member of Atlético de Madrid as soon as he was born to vaccinate him against his father’s Madrid fanism. He considered the poet and columnist Manolo Alcántara, who died in 2019 as an older brother. And that same year Garci lost his grandson, from 15 years, for bone cancer. The following year the boy’s father, Garci’s son-in-law, died. Oscar Winner in 1983 by Start over, take a sip of dry martini and urges some croquettes “so that this does not fall on an empty stomach.”

Question. What do you do with sadness?

Answer. Nothing, what the hell are you going to do. When you get to this age and you open the newspaper, and you see some messing with others that it seems that their lives are going away … They are going to die on one side and the other, what difference does it make.

P. Do you open the newspaper?

R . In Guadalmina I think I am the only one who buys the paper newspaper. Every day: Mark, Ace, El Mundo and Abc. On the beach, when I was walking, nobody read the newspaper, not a book. Maybe they were doing it with their cell phone, I don’t know. It is another time. Neither better nor worse, different.

P. You have never had a computer, internet, or mobile phone.

R. No car. When I wanted a car it was at 18 years and did not give me to have it, and when I already gave to have it, what I wanted was a driver, and it did not arrive [ríe].

P. But it’s not particularly nostalgic.

R. That “everything was better before” speech … Before you had 20 years, that’s what happens. I am in favor of what comes. At the time, the video seemed like milk to me. That at three in the morning you can’t sleep and put on The man who killed Liberty Valance, anyway. It is an impressive invention. And now in the subway, bored, you can put yourself on the phone Thirst for evil. Who is against that.

P. I don’t know if it is mostly used to see Thirst for evil.

R. Let them use it as they please, that is why it is yours. Look, people make a big mistake when they say “in my time.” What times? Your times are these, or have you already died and have not told us? Say “years ago.” Not “your times.” Whatever comes, bless it. If I were born later I would still be tattooed or have a pirsin on my face.

P. Tattooed?

R. Some sequence of Casablanca, I don’t know [se parte de risa].

P. You have once said that it makes sense to be conservative when you preserve the best.

R. When I was studying at the institute, our professor Alberto Sánchez entered, who told us about Cervantes and the Quixote. He would arrive and we would all get up. “Sit down,” it said. He taught and we learned. There was no such thing as “we are all the same”, what the hell are we all going to be the same if this man is telling us some things about Quixote that we didn’t even dream of. “We are all the same and there is no need to get up, the teacher is a colleague.” No, look: you have to respect this guy who knows more than you, and also teaches you.

P. His mother.

