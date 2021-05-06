José Manuel Franco resigns from his post of general secretary of the PSOE in Madrid

Publication: Thursday, May 6, 2021 5:05 PM

The general secretary of the PSOE in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, has resigned from his post after losing 13 seats in the last regional elections in view of the results obtained in the 2019 elections, as confirmed by the Sexta Noticias.

The regional executive committee of the PSOE met yesterday Thursday in a very tense meeting, according to socialist sources confirmed to LaSexta. In fact, they pointed out that the mayors of Alcorcón and San Fernando have asked for the resignation en bloc of the executive of the PSOE-M.

The same sources indicated that Gabilondo’s resignation was also requested and that Ferraz and Moncloa had been criticized for handling the Madrid campaign. However, they indicated that José Manuel Franco preferred a more relaxed analysis and analyzed the possibility of making a smooth transition.

News awaiting expansion.