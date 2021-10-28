José María Merino, National Prize for Literature for “his mastery in the creation of fantastic literature”

José María Merino has won this Thursday the National Prize for Letters, which recognizes all the work of a writer in any of the languages ​​of Spain. Endowed with 40. 000 euros, Bernardo Atxaga, Rosa Montero and Francisca Aguirre are among the latest laureates . Merino succeeds Luis Mateo Díez, one of the authors with whom he formed the unofficial Leonese school of the new Spanish narrative in the eighties of the last century. The jury has highlighted “his mastery and excellence in the creation of fantastic literature in the narrative modalities of novels, short novels, short stories and short stories.”

Born in A Coruña ago 80 years old, raised in León and living in Madrid, José María Merino made his debut in literature as a poet and was consecrated in 1985 with his third novel , The dark shore. In her his voice and his particular universe already appear mature: a mixture of ancestral memory and individual dream, daily reality and unleashed imagination. The following year the work received the Critics’ Prize. The new Nacional de la Letras already had the Nacional de Narrativa de 2013 for one of its most realistic novels: El río del Edén . Two decades earlier he had won the same award in the Children’s and Youth category for I’m not a book , published by Siruela.

“Como me I really like the symbolic world, I take the award as a gift to the 80 years that I turned in March ”, he commented by phone from the Royal Spanish Academy minutes before entering the weekly plenary session. “You might also think: ‘Merino, you’ve reached the last turn of the road’, but I like the gift idea better.”

Despite his age, he doesn’t stop. In February he published his latest book Noticias del Antropoceno , edited by Alfaguara, his usual publisher. In it he gathers fifty stories and micro-stories born of concern for the unstoppable conversion of nature into what he himself has baptized as “ trash “, an artificial synthesis of algae and plastic, a whole new continent, “an installation that should be taken to MoMA”. Far from being a dry and pamphlet allegation, the work resorts to denunciation from humor, fantasy, poetry, impressionism and even the absurd. In its pages we find a trip around the world on a skateboard, Pope Francis looking for a substitute for God (who has resigned) or Adam and Eve enrolled in a scientific expedition to the Pacific Ocean, now turned into a sea of ​​polymers.

José María Merino has always been, as stated by the jury, a defender and cultivator of fantastic literature. Something that at some point had something heroic given the hegemony of realism in the Hispanic tradition. He denies that hegemony and seeks a sociological explanation for the prejudices towards the imagination: “What has been in Spain is a restriction of fantasy due to religious influence. Why? Because it is the competition. The fantastic competes with the metaphysical. Let’s not say in popular culture. Fantasy has always been the rival of religion. Hence its bad reputation ”. But it has always been there: from the medieval Calila e Dimna to the present day ”. And he goes to the great milestone: the Don Quixote : “Not even the Don Quixote is a radical realist work. And not only because of the episode of the Cueva de Montesinos but because La Mancha is an imaginary territory and because the second part contains the first. Metaliterature is fantasy. The normalization we are experiencing today is great news because the fantastic is another way of thinking. ”

Merino — who, rather than as a writer, defines himself as an“ imaginer of fictions ”- entered in the RAE in 2009 with a speech titled Real fiction . The event was full of authors from the most diverse generations, for whom Merino has always been a teacher. Especially for those who cultivate the story, a basic genre in the Hispanic tradition, but usually undervalued by modern readers and editors. A student of oral tradition, a compiler of popular narratives and a cultivator of the filandón – storytelling encounters around a typical table in León – the author of La plot occult has practiced for years of supporter of his elders —such as Juan Eduardo Zúñiga— and of many of those who came after him: a host of renovators of the small format, which, thanks in part to his drive, is experiencing a golden moment in Spain. His is the prologue to the first anthology of the series Pequeñas resistancias (Pages of foam, 2002), a pan-Hispanic project by Andrés Neuman that in In the last 20 years it has become one of the reference maps of the short story in Spanish.

Your interest From what young people write, he had an ally in his own home from very early on: his daughter is Ana Merino, a poet with a place in the history of recent poetry, who debuted as a novelist, winning last year the Nadal Prize with The map of affections .

As in the case of fantasy literature, time has also given the reason in his defense of the story. “The contempt for the story is over,” he celebrates. “Young people write them and there are even publishing houses devoted almost exclusively to publishing them. In the 19th century they were widely practiced because they were published in the newspapers. Now that we celebrate the centenary of Emilia Pardo Bazán, it is worth remembering that she left 382 stories; some, true masterpieces ”. In fact, when asked for a selection of three universal jewels from the short distance, he suggests ‘La resucitado’, by the Galician author. The other two would be ‘The little rat turned into a girl’, included in the aforementioned Calia e Dimna , and ‘The chorus girl’, by Anton Chekhov. “Chekhov’s is wonderful. Every time you read it, you understand it. And at the same time, in each reading, you have something left to understand. ”

The call to the full Academy interrupts the conversation with the new winner. “It was not the human being who invented fiction, but fiction that invented the human being,” said Merino on Sunday afternoon when he entered the RAE. Prior to inventions such as agriculture or ceramics, it is “our first conscious wisdom”, that which orders a disordered reality and no apparent meaning. That, he stressed, that makes us sapiens.