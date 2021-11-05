'josefina',-the-singular-relationship-between-a-gray-prison-official-and-the-mother-of-an-inmate

Last year the creative tandem formed by director Javier Marco and screenwriter Belén Sánchez-Arévalo won the Goya for best short film with one of the most impressive pieces of recent years: A la cara, the brutal encounter between a brave woman insulted on social networks and her cruel troll at his house. A work that was defined by the conversation, brief, simple and devastating, but above all by the value of the little things: of the silences; of the objects of the house of the virtual harasser and full-time insulter, except when the person is in front of him; of his appearance, his clothes, his (dis) order, his downcast gaze, his home life, his way of living, of spending time, barely glimpsed on the screen but authentically revealing in the background.

With 10 joint short films since the year 2011, long career, difficult, as almost always in the format, but ultimately fruitful, the director Marco and the writer Sánchez-Arévalo now release their first feature film, the very interesting Josefina, in which the main hallmarks of A la cara emerge again naturally in a story with even more silences and greater narrative austerity. The unique relationship between a gray prison officer, a prison security camera guard, and the mother of a young inmate.

Almost naive in appearance, although with highly transcendent intricacies , Josefina is also endowed with a very particular sense of humor, raised behind the sickly shyness of man, but that ends up showing the absurdity that life is so many times and how relationships are forged . With little lies and subterfuges, hiding behind characters created by ourselves that have little or nothing to do with reality, except the frontal fact of interior goodness or evil, something that can rarely be disguised. Contrary to the troll that Manolo Solo represented in A la cara, the character that Roberto Álamo plays with sorrowful truth is a good man and alone, with a house that gives him away in many ways, and that says as much about his present as about his past. And something similar happens with the sadness lodged in the gaze of the woman whom Emma Suárez gives life, a seemingly defeated human being, infinite bad luck, who stands up every day with the force of not wanting to think about what she is in. truth is its existence. Both magnificent, subtle gestures, bodies adrift. Two people in times of demolition who find in the consolation of mutual company an unusual salvation that has little or nothing to do with passion, love or sex, but with a desire to be accompanied, touched, looked at, heard.

Like a kind of film by the first Jaime Rosales, but with grace, Josefina is modeled as a strangely happy story. And Marco and Sánchez-Arévalo are already preparing their second feature film: a development of their short A la cara that we expect from now on.