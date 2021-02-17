Journal now available, an application in the making for 20 years

Ideas often don’t cease to be ideas. Many times, this is why we have criticized the US patent system, it allows patenting ideas. But in some cases like the Journal, it seems like the ideas are coming to fruition.

No, Microsoft’s obsession with digital laptops predates Panos Panay. Microsoft’s CPO has been with the company for 16 years and this idea has been around Microsoft for two decades, it will surely sound like Courier to you. Journal has been on Microsoft’s mind for as long as Courier and we explain it below.

Microsoft Journal, an application to get the most out of Windows Ink

This app has left the Microsoft Garage and is now available for download. This app supports several functions such as ease of navigation and excellent tactile and stylus feedback. All the basic functions are in Journal.

A Windows Ink experience for those who write with a digital pen. A page-based canvas for easy scrolling, optimized for tablets and 2-in-1 devices. New intuitive Windows Ink gestures for erasing and selecting ink. No need to change the operating mode. Use the touch control to scroll through the pages or use the ink to select words, phrases and more. Drag and drop selected content between pages or to your favorite apps. Integration with Microsoft 365 to access your calendar for faster meeting notes. Import and annotate PDFs and images. Search and retrieve using keywords or filters.

📢 Meet our new project @MSFTGarage! 📢

Journal is a @Windows 10 app that helps people who enjoy journaling develop their ideas and express themselves quickly with the power of their digital pen

Try it https://t.co/1zSAw6wbz4

Find out more https://t.co/FmvCemsTv0 pic.twitter.com/xsAFPJnbSa

– The Microsoft Garage (@MSFTGarage) February 17, 2021

Microsoft has long tried to power its solutions with Windows Ink. We have the workspace, OneNote, the whiteboard, and endless applications. But the name of Journal was that of an application available on TabletPCs in 2002.

Now Microsoft will try again to boost Journal, an app aimed at getting the most out of Windows Ink and looking spectacular. Eliminate the modes and allow us to work directly on the application in question.

