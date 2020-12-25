Journalist Daniel Pearl’s death to be released on Saturday, US warns Pakistan – US warns Pakistan not to release pearl killer Daniel Omar Saeed

Strong points:

The assassin of American journalist Daniel Pearl will be released from prison on Saturday; the US warning will not affect Pakistan either, relations will deteriorate; America said – Pakistan has given assurances not to release the killers in Washington.

The Trump administration has reacted strongly to the Pakistani court order to release the killers of American journalist Daniel Pearl. The US State Department has said we have been concerned since hearing this news. The US State Department even claimed that we had been assured that the accused had not been released yet. At the same time, according to the latest information, Al Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three other associates who killed and kidnapped Pearl will be released from Pakistani prison on Saturday.

America said – Pakistan gave us confidence

The US State Department tweeted: “We are concerned about the news of the December 24 order of the Sindh High Court to release numerous terrorists responsible for the murder of Daniel Pearl.” We have been assured that the accused have not yet been released. The United States will continue to monitor any developments in this matter and continue to support her family, honoring Pearl’s legacy as a courageous journalist.

Strict America in the Pearl Affair

Let me tell you, America pressured Pakistan to seek justice for Pearl. Meanwhile, Pearl’s parents – Ruth and Judy Pearl – condemned the Sindh High Court’s decision. According to the Express Tribune newspaper, he said he was convinced that the Supreme Court of Pakistan would do justice to his son and restore the supremacy of press freedom.

This is why Pearl was murdered

Pearl (38), head of the South Asia bureau of the American newspaper Wall Street Journal, was kidnapped in 2002 and beheaded. The incident happened while he was working on reporting on an engagement between the intelligence agency ISI in Pakistan and the terrorist organization Al Qaeda.

US calls on Pakistan for justice in murder of journalist Daniel Pearl

All convicts will be released from prison on Saturday

Al Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three of his aides will be released from prison on Saturday after the court ordered their release. A Pakistani court has ordered the release of Sheikh and three of his associates – Fahd Naseem, Salman Saqib and Sheikh Adil – convicted on Thursday in the murder case. Two-member bench of Sindh High Court Judge KK Agha ordered security agencies not to detain Sheikh and the other defendants in any way and rejected any notification from the Sindh government regarding their detention as invalid .

Daniel Pearl’s killer Omar Sheikh to be released from Pakistani prison, India left after Air India kidnapping

The prison superintendent said: Why was he released on Saturday

According to the prison director, the four could not be released from Karachi Central Prison on Thursday because the prison administration received the order from the Sindh High Court too late. The defendant’s lawyer said the four men will now be released on Saturday, Friday being a public holiday.