Journalists David Beriain and Roberto Fraile killed by jihadist groups in Burkina Faso

Publication: Friday, April 30, 2021 3:23 PM

David Beriain and Roberto Fraile were murdered by one of the jihadist groups operating in Burkina Faso. This is what underlines the first evaluation carried out by the Ministry of Defense, which excludes that they are traffickers or poachers.

This first conclusion is based on the firepower and the means used in the attack on the Spanish journalists. With regard to their work, the Defense underlines the utmost caution with which they have acted in the course of their work.

The Burkinabè forces were prepared and tried to repel the aggression they suffered. At first they were successful, but later were overwhelmed by the firepower of the attackers, according to the ministry.

This Friday, the bodies of Beriáin and Fraile returned to Spain. Their families and ministers Margarita Robles and Arancha González Laya received the coffins at the foot of the track.

The coffins were received by a military cord of honor and carried on the shoulders of twenty-four air force soldiers.