Juan Abarca Cidn, President of HM Hospitales, recognized as Best People Manager 2020 by the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors

The award will be presented during the celebration of the Annual General Assembly of the Spanish Association of Directors of Human Resources, which recognizes his leadership work and for being “an extraordinary example of people management, very inspiring for the sector, in a year full of uncertainty. due to the pandemic “

BY RRHHDigital, 02:45 – 07 April 2021



The Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors (AEDRH) awards this year the People Management Award to Doctor Juan Abarca Cidn, president of HM Hospitales. The awards ceremony will take place on April 9 during the AEDRH Annual General Assembly.

The Spanish Association of Human Resources Managers has over 800 associates, all of whom are senior human resources managers.

The AEDRH People Manager Award 2020 is a prize awarded by decision of the Board of Directors of the Association in recognition of this person who has excelled in the management of people and / or teams in their organization, outside the framework of the function human resources department. The choice of Doctor Juan Abarca is due to his fine example of leadership and ability to manage people, in a particularly difficult year due to the global Covid19 pandemic, in which the health sector has been essential.

Mr. Juan Abarca Cidn is a Doctor of Medicine and Surgery from the Complutense University of Madrid and a specialist in family and community medicine. He also graduated in Law from San Pablo CEU University in Madrid and currently holds the post of President of HM Hospitales, a post he combines with the Presidency of the Foundation “ Institute for the Development and Integration of Health , IDIS ”. This institution was created on the initiative of Dr Abarca himself and held the post of Secretary General in the period 2010-2015. In addition, in 2002, he founded the company Profesionales de la Medicina y el Derecho SA (PROMEDE), of which he is Chairman and CEO. In addition, he was a member of the Advisory Board of the Ministry of Health from 2012 to 2019.

In previous editions, the AEDRH People Manager Award has been presented to personalities such as former football coach Vicente del Bosque, conductor Inma Shara, current President of Bankia Jos Ignacio Goirigolzarri, founder of the National Transplant Organization Rafael Matesanz, Lieutenant-General Miguel Alcaiz Comas, former head of the emergency military unit or Helena Herrero, President and CEO of HP for Spain and Portugal, among others.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital