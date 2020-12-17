Juan Carlos I decides not to return to Spain at Christmas

Updated: Thursday, December 17, 2020 10:30 AM

Published on: 12/17/2020 10:21 a.m.

Juan Carlos I will not be returning to Spain for Christmas. This is the decision that the King Emeritus made, according to sources in his environment at the EFE Agency.

The reason, according to Espejo Publico, would be “the sad situation of the pandemic in Spain” and the fact that he is a “person at high risk” for the virus. This is how the King Emeritus himself would explain it in a message published this Thursday by the program: “I have decided not to travel on these Christmas dates due to the sad situation of the pandemic in Spain and in the world and because I am a high risk person. Hopefully everything will improve. “

The decision to stay in Abu Dhabi during the Christmas holidays was also echoed by Cadena COPE, in the words of journalist Carlos Herrera.

Information that became known when Casa Real denied that Juan Carlos I was admitted to a clinic in the United Arab Emirates, after the newspaper Ara published that he had been hospitalized last week for COVID-19.

Four month stay in Abu Dhabi

The King Emeritus has been in Abu Dhabi since last August when a photo was released in which he could be seen disembarking from a plane in the UAE capital. Since then, he has resided as a guest of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, while waiting for the prosecutor Juan Ignacio Campos, who heads the three investigations opened by the public prosecutor into his financial activities, to file the investigations or file a complaint.

During these four months, the Emeritus continued to accumulate investigations in Spain for alleged illicit activities. The first of them came into being on November 7, when LaSexta exclusively advanced the existence of an active account of Juan Carlos I in the tax haven of the island of Jersey. Legal sources confirmed to this media that Sepblac was aware of the existence of this account and the money it contained. For this reason, the prosecution decided to open a new avenue of investigation to Juan Carlos I for allegations of tax crimes and money laundering.

The latest scandal was revealed last November, when the public prosecutor’s office notified Juan Carlos I of the opening of the procedure for the expenses of several credit cards used by King Juan Carlos, Queen Sofía and some of their grandchildren. children.

Seemingly opaque cards, which were paid from an account in which neither the King Emeritus nor his family appear as holders. The Mexican Allen Sanginés-Krause, of British nationality, transferred the funds to a bank account managed by an employee of the Casa del Rey, Air Force Colonel Nicolás Murga. The cards were in his name, although the King Emeritus used them and therefore his expenses were hidden from the tax authorities.

Juan Carlos I himself paid 678,393.72 euros to the Treasury on December 9 to regularize his tax situation for the opaque cards he used between 2016 and 2018, a period during which it was no longer inviolable. However, the prosecution said it would assess the scope of the tax regularization, “its spontaneity, veracity and completeness”, as part of a broader investigation that will continue to be conducted by the prosecutor’s office of the Supreme Court.

The Spanish justice had already opened investigations to emeritus before. In fact, his situation started to get complicated in Spain when, in March of this year, it became known that the prosecutor’s office in Geneva, Switzerland, was already investigating millionaire donations allegedly linked to the King Emeritus and his friend Corinna Larsen, given the possibility that committing a crime of money laundering.

In July, the Supreme Court prosecutor’s office opened an investigation for alleged tax crimes and money laundering when awarding the AVE job in Mecca, produced in 2014, while the emeritus still enjoyed inviolability.

The judicial investigation came out of Anti-Corruption last June under the direction of the prosecution of the Supreme Court. There they are investigating the 65 million euros that Juan Carlos de Borbón received from Saudi Arabia in 2008 and that in 2012 he transferred to his then-lover Corinna Larsen.