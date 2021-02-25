Juan Carlos I pays more than four million to the Treasury in a second tax regularization

Publication: Thursday, February 25, 2021 10:13 PM

The King Emeritus made a payment of more than four million to the Treasury in what is the second process of tax regularization after the payment last December of 678,393 euros to the Treasury.

According to El País, citing sources close to the operation, this payment from Juan Carlos I is made for the donation of private jet travel worth eight million euros. These flights were paid for by the Zagatka foundation, owned by his distant cousin Álvaro de Orleans, and it is considered that they should be taxed as personal income tax in the Treasury, as explained by said media.

In December, the emeritus paid nearly 700,000 euros, including interest and surcharges on the tax debt he had with the Treasury for the use of “Royal black” cards. An income that arose without prior requirement, so the Tax Agency did not open any file in this regard. This regularization concerned the opaque income that he used between 2016 and 2018, years when he was no longer inviolable, and which was at the head of a Mexican businessman.

The owner of the accounts that paid for hotels, travel and restaurants, among others, is the Mexican Allen Sangines-Krause and the emeritus disposed of this money through an alleged leader, Colonel of the Air Force, Nicolás Murga Mendoza, according to Anticorrupción.

The King Emeritus has two other cases open to the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office, where he is measured: the investigation into the alleged collection of illegal commissions for the work of the AVE in Mecca in 2014 (still inviolable) and that related to the heavenly companies prosecutors .

The regularized money has nothing to do with the sums available to the former head of state in Switzerland, where in 2008 he received a gift from the King of Saudi Arabia at the time of $ 100 million ( 65 million euros). In 2012, he emptied these accounts and donated the money to his lover Corinna Larsen.