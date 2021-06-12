Juan Diego Casas, new professional partner of Talengo

Talengo, a global executive search and leadership consultancy, has appointed Juan Diego Casas as a new professional partner. Two years ago, Casas joined Talengo to consolidate the Life Science field, which already represents 15% of the company’s activity, with a client portfolio that combines multinationals and national companies, and in which the biotechnology segment has grown in importance in recent years.

Industrial technical engineer from the University of Burgos, Casas has completed several leadership management programs at IESE and IMD Business School. He started his professional career in executive search 15 years ago, where he developed both research projects and solutions to attract, retain and manage talent for different companies, always from managerial positions in several multinational companies, in different countries and, above all, in industry and the health, energy and logistics sectors.

For the coming years, Juan Diego Casas evokes a vision of the life sciences sector where the transformation of organizational structures to gain in efficiency will take on particular importance; the digitization of all areas of activity; attracting global talent; requalification and upgrading of equipment; the acceleration of R + D + i; and the integration of suppliers into the value chain. All in an increasingly strict regulatory environment.

