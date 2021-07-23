Juan Espadas, proclaimed new general secretary of the PSOE of Andalusia

Posted: Friday July 23 2021 1:33 PM

The socialist candidate for the presidency of the Council and mayor of Seville, Juan Espadas, was proclaimed this Friday as the new secretary general of the PSOE of Andalusia, a post in which he replaces Susana Díaz, who has been at the head of the main Spanish Socialist Federation since 2013.

Espadas, who won the primaries against Díaz on June 13 with 55% of the supporters, attended a press conference to present his new team, made up of ten women and ten men with an average age of 40 years.

This team, which will be coordinated by Felipe Sicilia, is an “exercise in political innovation” which aims to “listen, listen and listen” to the whole of society in order to develop proposals which will be the subject of a presentation at the congress. on November 6 and 7 and later in an electoral program, explained Espadas, who will continue to lead the mayor’s office “for some time to come”.