juan-palomo-and-surgery

Yes There is a Spanish saying that is identified with self-sufficiency that is that of Juan Palomo, I cook it, I eat it . We owe the aforementioned expression to Francisco de Quevedo who, in one of his satirical lyrics, released it as a refrain: “I am King Palomo: I cook it and I eat it.”

Over time King Palomo would lose the crown in the Valley of the Pedroches where, at the beginning of the 19th century, the bandit Diego Padilla acted at the that everyone knew by the nickname of Juan Palomo, since he was a resolute man capable of doing everything himself without the need for a crew to help him. Since then, the nickname would serve to indicate to the person that he is enough and is too much with himself; according to the RAE, a colloquial way to designate the man who does not use anyone.

And all this comes to Thread through the stories that concern us today, clear examples of self-sufficiency and resolution as far as medicine, and especially surgery, is concerned. These are unique cases that have served to demonstrate that self-sufficiency is not always synonymous with selfishness.

Following the chronological order, the first case features the American surgeon Evan O’Neill Kane (1861 – 1932), for which surgery was an art, for that reason he signed with his initial, the letter K, tattooing it on the skin of his patients after the intervention. In the year 1921, O’Neill removed his own appendix in order to demonstrate that local anesthesia was could apply to that operation. Years later, O’Neill would once again show himself as a Juan Palomo when he decided to remove an inguinal hernia himself.

I couldn’t sleep all night. It hurts like hell! A blizzard lashes my soul, moaning like 100 jackals Leonid Rogozov, Soviet surgeon

Continuing with self-reliance, the case of Soviet surgeon Leonid Rogozov (1934 – 2000 ) was different, as he operated on himself for appendicitis to save his own life. It happened in Antarctica, in 1961, during the expedition that took him to the Novolazarevskaya base with a dozen other people. Had he been superstitious, Rogozov would have blamed the number 13 when symptoms began in the lower right quadrant of the abdomen. Being isolated at the base, and not having immediate help, Rogozov had no choice but to operate himself with the help of a mirror. In order not to lose touch, he decided not to use gloves.

Every four or five minutes he rested around 25 seconds. Almost two hours after starting, the operation was over. “I couldn’t sleep all night. It hurts like hell! A snowstorm lashes my soul, moaning like in your journal. After the intervention, after a week of rest, the fevers subsided and Rogozov realized that he had another chance to continue living. He did so until the year 2000, that he died a victim of lung cancer.

There are photos of the operation, where Rogozov is shown lying down, with his guts open, practicing the operation with the same self-sufficiency as a Juan Palomo when saving his own life.

Rogozov was treated as a national hero. He represented the man who came from the working class who had achieved a feat worthy of example for the world of the time, divided into the two great blocks that, after World War II, maintained their conflict called Cold War.

The time of all that has passed; The Berlin Wall does not exist and many things changed, but that episode that Rogozov starred in would make appendectomies mandatory on Antarctic expeditions. From then on, becoming a Juan Palomo was left out of the plans of the Antarctic explorers.

