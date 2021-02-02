Juan Tinoco, appointed Human Resources Director Hero Clúster Europa Sur

Hero España, a leading food company, has incorporated Juan Tinoco Ferebero as Human Resources Director Hero Clúster Europa Sur (Spain, Italy and Portugal). Based in Hero España, Tinoco will aim to lead the design and deployment of human resources strategies to support the company’s business growth proposition and lead its cultural transformation.

For her part, Encarna Guirao, Director of Human Resources at Hero España to date and with a long and successful career of 40 years in the company, will assume the position of Director of the General Secretariat of Hero España. After leading the company’s talent management, labor relations and corporate responsibility for three decades, Guirao will now chair the labor relations committee and be responsible for the technical secretary and general services department of the business. Likewise, it will retain a relevant role in institutional relations.

As for the new human resources director of the food company, Juan Tinoco has a degree in law and political science from ICADE of the Universidad Pontificia Comillas, an Executive Master in business administration from IE Business School and has also a compliance training from IE Law School. In the professional field, Juan Tinoco has extensive national and international professional experience in the field of human resources in consumer goods companies and in the food and beverage sector. Thus, he has worked in companies such as Procter & Gamble, Red Bull or more recently LG Electronics, in the last two playing the leadership of the human resources function at regional and global level.

As an expert in all areas of human resources in different multinationals and countries, Juan Tinoco will bring his global vision of the company, project management, change management and the development of people and organizations to continue to contribute to the consolidation of Hero as an entrepreneur. in food in Spain, Italy and Portugal. In Tinoco’s palabras, “Estoy muy ilusionado de incorporarme a una gran empresa con casi 100 años de historia, tradición e innovación en España, donde las personas desempeñan un papel clave para cumplir con la misión de Hero de deleitar al consumidor conservando lo bueno de nature”.

After his appointment, Javier Uruñuela, Managing Director Hero Clúster Europa Sur, was “very proud to bring into our company a professional of Juan’s stature, who will help the company achieve its goals. We are convinced that his solid knowledge and experience will be of great help in continuing to progress in a human resources strategy firmly anchored in the strategic business needs of the Company. “

