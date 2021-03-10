Juanma Moreno (PP) and Juan Marín (Cs) assure that the Andalusian government “is in good health”

Publication: Wednesday March 10, 2021 6:16 PM

The president of the Junta de Andalucía and its vice-president, Juanma Moreno and Juan Marín, appeared on Wednesday afternoon to close ranks and certify the health of the coalition.

The leaders of the PP and Ciudadanos in Andalusia have ruled out being affected by the political earthquake that started in Murcia and reached Madrid, where two autonomous governments with the same formula broke on the same day.

“The Andalusian government is in great health,” summed up the Andalusian president.

“I regret to tell those who predict a different future that Andalusia continues to be an island in all the noise and instability that exists in Spain,” insisted the orange leader of the region.

“The citizens ask us that the legislatures last four years, they ask us for responsibilities”, said Juanma Moreno, a message to which the vice-president added: “In Andalusia, we are not going to echo.”

Marín also ruled out that there could be deserters in his parliamentary group who would be in favor of a return of the PSOE to the Junta de Andalucía and assured that, although in the minority, the objective is to reach the 2022 elections together. .